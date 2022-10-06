Knives Out sequel Glass Onion coming to movie theaters in November for one week

Benoit Blanc is coming back to the big screen, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel, one of the most anticipated new movies of 2022, officially has a plan to play in movie theaters. Multiple reports and director Rian Johnson himself confirmed the news, which is not just a boon for movie fans eager to see the mystery sequel but also historic for a few specific reasons.

First things first, let’s dig into the details. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is going to get an exclusive movie theater release for just one week between November 23-29. The movie is going to play in 600 theaters across the US, including at AMC, Cinemark and Regal locations, as well as in various international markets.

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson was excited that his movie will be seen on the big screen:

PEOPLE OF TWITTER! Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix, this Thanksgiving GLASS ONION will have a special one week only THEATRICAL SNEAK PREVIEW EVENT!! HUGE thanks to @AMCTheatres @RegalMovies @Cinemark and more. I’m very, VERY excited about this.October 6, 2022 See more

This November release comes one month before the movie premieres December 23 on the Netflix streaming service.

Now, as to why this news is historic: this is the first time that AMC and Regal movie theater chains are allowing a Netflix movie to play at their locations.

There’s been a very contentious relationship between Netflix and theater chains over the years, as the latter was not appreciative of Netflix’s previous attempts at simultaneous releases in theaters and on its streaming services for its movies. Or, in the event Netflix had a potential Oscar contender, brief runs within a week of a movie's release on the streamer.

However, the impact of the last couple of years seemed to have softened both sides’ stances: theaters probably don’t want to be cut out of a potentially massive event movie like the Knives Out sequel; while Netflix, having some problems of its own, would like to get a nice box office buffer for the movie. Perhaps the month-in-advance theatrical play is a compromise all sides reached.

Whatever it took to get it here, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel is coming to the big screen, allowing fans eager to dive into another Benoit Blanc mystery a chance to see it a month sooner than previously thought.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, as well as a new cast of A-list suspects, including Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Moná, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. The movie premieres on Netflix December 23.