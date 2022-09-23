Law & Order crossover: did a fan favorite die in the line of duty?

Dick Wolf and the crown jewel of his empire, the Law & Order franchise, made history on Thursday night, premiering the first ever three-series Law & Order crossover event. For three hours, viewers stayed glued to their screens as the detectives and lawyers from the OG series, SVU and Organized Crime put their heads together to battle against a Russian diplomat of sorts and his partner as they terrorized the city of New York with explosives and an underage prostitution ring.

There were a few moments during the special event that definitely caused fans to be on pins and needles, as they watched certain police officers come face to face with danger. For example, when new kid on the block Detective Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) wanted to deactivate the bomb found in the parking garage with under four minutes to do so, viewers thought he would foolishly meet his demise if he tried. However, even as he developed the good sense to run, he and Detective Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) were hit by the debris from the explosion. Both wound up surviving with minimal injuries.

When incidents like those passed and the criminals were tucked away in lockup, it seemed like the risk factor for all the detectives had subsided. But then came the surprise of the night.

SVU’s Detective Rollins (Kelli Giddish) was sent to supervise the pickup of the 15-year-old witness in the case. Before the two made it safely to the car, they were ambushed by several men dressed in black and a gunfight ensued. Rollins, the witness and the other officers on the scene ducked behind a car for cover. Unfortunately, the more shots that were fired the more frightened the victim became and the teenage girl made the impromptu decision to run. As Rollins went after her, the detective was shot several times in the abdomen.

Did Amanda Rollins die in the Law & Order crossover event?

Kelli Giddish, Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Will Hart/NBC)

The short answer is we don’t know.

Apparently, she lost a lot of blood but did manage to survive surgery. Her doctors were hoping for the best according to Captain Benson (Mariska Hargitay). The last image viewers see of Rollins, is her lying unconscious in a hospital bed.

Now what makes Rollins’ condition particularly interesting is the fact that her portrayer, Kelli Giddish, confirmed to People (opens in new tab) not too long ago that this is her last season on SVU. Given the plans on how her character would depart from the show and when that would happen were never announced, could the beloved onscreen police officer be meeting her end this early into season 24?

The audience will have to keep watching Law & Order: SVU to see what happens.

In the meantime, check out what fans are saying online about the night's OMG moment.

No. You're really going to shoot Amanda and then nothing? They don't go to the hospital? No scene with Liv? Anytime someone gets shot on SVU, they all go to the hospital. They wait. Liv doesn't go back to work and just wait by the phone. I'm so mad.September 23, 2022 See more

Carisi and Liv’s reaction to Amanda getting shot was worse than Amanda actually getting shot 🥲September 23, 2022 See more

i have so many issues with the way they are handling amanda being shot... why isnt fin around? why isnt olivia being comforted by elliot??September 23, 2022 See more

amanda rollins.. my best girl #svu pic.twitter.com/OmzKSHLoi7September 23, 2022 See more

us: watched footage of kelli filming yesterday also us: ROLLINS DEAD??September 23, 2022 See more

A huge 3 hour crossover event is not about #Rollisi I get that… UNTIL YOU SHOOT #AmandaRollins She is a beloved main character for over a DECADE. Ridiculous. A close call ok no Liv freak out or rush to the hosp but a GSW to the gut? #KelliDeservesBetter #NoRollinsNoRatings #svu pic.twitter.com/EWQc2YIZcwSeptember 23, 2022 See more

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air live on NBC at 9 pm ET/PT and become available to stream the next day on Peacock.