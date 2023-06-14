Legendary Italian singer to guest star on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful is heading to Rome and legendary Italian singer Andrea Bocelli is set to make a special appearance on the show along with his wife and daughter on the CBS soap opera.

People reports that the long-running soap, which is set in Los Angeles, will hit the road beginning June 16. While The Bold and the Beautiful has ventured to Italy before, this will mark the first time it has been to Rome, so it's a big occasion worth celebrating.

Capping off the show's visit to Rome is a guest appearance from famed tenor Andrea Bocelli in the June 26 episode. According to the episode description, "Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) arranges with her friend, Andrea's wife, Veronica Bocelli, to surprise Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with a special performance of his popular song, 'A Te.'"

As noted, Andrea Bocelli's wife Veronica will appear in the episode along with the couple's daughter, Virginia. In a preview photo, Brooke and Ridge can be seen standing beside Bocelli as he plays the piano.

The big Rome trip has been a long time coming and ties directly into what's coming up for the soap. CBS had this to offer about the trip: "The City of Eternal Love and its stunning architectural beauty will be the setting of a magically romantic story. The preview of Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) elegant new fashion collection is a triumph, but the magic of the moment could either break, or fulfill, the promise of true love."

Cast members Matthew Atkinson, Scott Clifton, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood all traveled to Italy to film the special episodes along with Noelle, Lang and Kaye.

The Bold and the Beautiful creator and executive producer Bradley Bell expressed his excitement about the trip to the Associated Press in May. "We love working in Italy," he said. "We've been to Portofino, Lake Como, we've been down to Puglia, now in Rome. It's really a dream come true. This is a story about eternal love and where else should we be in the world but Rome, telling stories of eternal love. So it's a very appropriate and special backdrop."