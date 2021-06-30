LG's new Mini-LED TVs land in the U.S. in July

LG Electronics has announced that its newest (and "most premium", it says) LED televisions will be released in July, starting in the United States market.

The QNED TVs feature "Quantum Dot NancoCell color" and use "Mini LED" backlights. That's different than OLED because it's inorganic, brighter — and also generally less expensive. And it's different than traditional backlit LCD TVs because of the sheer number of local dimming zones allowed by the technology.

In other words, it's better, but still more affordable. (And definitely more affordable than MicroLED, which is an entirely different category.)

The LG Mini LED lineup is bolstered by the QNED99 and QNED95 models, both of which sport 8K-resolution panels and up to 30,000 LED lights and nearly 2,500 local dimming zones. (More is better because it allows for greater color control.) The QNED90 series is a more traditional 4K option with sizes ranging from 65 inches up to 86 inches.

"LG QNED Mini LED TV represents an evolutionary leap forward, leveraging LG’s unique color reproduction technology and mini LED backlighting to achieve the pinnacle of LCD picture quality," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. "Our newest lineup is testament to LG’s technological leadership in the premium TV market made possible by continuously improving and refining our innovative OLED and QNED Mini LED TVs."

LG says that sizes will vary a little depending on the market, and additional regions outside the United States will go live in the weeks ahead.