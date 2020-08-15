Limited series 'The Third Day' debuts Sept. 14 on HBO

HBO's new limited six-part series, The Third Day, premieres on Sept. 14. It's broken up into three episodes of "Summer" and three for "Winter," all with suspense and mind-bending situations.

The series begins with "Summer," written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden, stars Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes and The Talented Mr. Ripley) as Sam going to an island off the British coast that's shrouded in mystery. As Sam meets the locals of the island and learns of their beloved traditions, the sense that they'll do anything to preserve their ways begins to surface.

The island seems to be a piece of paradise lost, but Sam becomes more enchanted with the ways and people of the island. However, as he becomes drawn into the island residents' secretive rituals, Sam is forced to deal with loss and trauma rooted deep in his past through the twisted views of the present. Emily Watson (Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee for HBO's Chernobyl) tells Sam that "pain doesn't know time here" and that "most people are scared of pain, but they don't know how warm it can be" furthering the confusion Sam is dealing with in his quest to reveal the truth of the island.

Naomie Harris in The Third Day on HBO. (Image credit: HBO)

As the final three episodes of "Winter," written by Kit De Waal, Dean O'Loughlin and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, begin we find Helen played by Naomie Harris (Academy Award nominee for Moonlight) looking for a room on the island in her effort to find answers. Helen's determination and unwillingness to simply accept its way of life. This opens up a sharp division on the island as differences of fantasy and truths are strained, leaving the future of the island in the balance.

Alongside Jude Law, Naomie Harris, and Emily Watson, The Third Day also stars Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts franchise), Paddy Considine (HBO's The Outsider), among others. Look for The Third Day on September 14 on HBO and HBO Max.