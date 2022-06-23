Lisa Riley addresses Mandy's Emmerdale absence — but when will she be back?

Emmerdale icon Lisa Riley shared an update on her return to the soap.

Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley has been noticeably absent from the Dales as her character Mandy Dingle over recent weeks after leaving the village following Vinny and Liv's secret wedding.

But now, the star has revealed more on when she will be returning to Emmerdale on Instagram, where she also announced that she had been filming a new project.

Posting a selfie, she captioned the picture: “Just finished filming a lovely day in studio at @emmerdale now on my way in the car, down south to film something else, for the day…..should be a REALLY good giggle, I’m looking forward for it. 💛💛💛”

Details of her recent project are currently being kept well under wraps, but Lisa took to the Instagram comments to reassure one fan about when she will make her comeback to the soap.

“When are you back on Emmerdale you’ve not been in it for awhile,” a fan questioned, to which she responded: “Middle of July.”

Mandy was last seen on our screens at the end of March, where she reflected on the anniversary of her wedding day to village villain Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), who was killed in a barn explosion on the big day.

However, she was livid when she found out that Paul had been abusing his son Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) while also hiding a gambling addiction from Mandy.

Lisa has played Mandy Dingle for 27 years. (Image credit: ITV)

In her last major storyline, Mandy was devastated after stepson Vinny married Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) in secret. Emmerdale fans know that Mandy likes to be centre of attention, even on someone else's big day, so the news that Vinny had tied the knot without telling her left her devastated.

Could Mandy's return see more drama for the Dingles? Or will everyone be happy to see her back?

