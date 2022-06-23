Lisa Riley addresses Mandy's Emmerdale absence — but when will she be back?
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed more on Mandy Dingle's exit from the Dales and when she will return.
Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley has been noticeably absent from the Dales as her character Mandy Dingle over recent weeks after leaving the village following Vinny and Liv's secret wedding.
But now, the star has revealed more on when she will be returning to Emmerdale on Instagram, where she also announced that she had been filming a new project.
Posting a selfie, she captioned the picture: “Just finished filming a lovely day in studio at @emmerdale now on my way in the car, down south to film something else, for the day…..should be a REALLY good giggle, I’m looking forward for it. 💛💛💛”
Details of her recent project are currently being kept well under wraps, but Lisa took to the Instagram comments to reassure one fan about when she will make her comeback to the soap.
“When are you back on Emmerdale you’ve not been in it for awhile,” a fan questioned, to which she responded: “Middle of July.”
Mandy was last seen on our screens at the end of March, where she reflected on the anniversary of her wedding day to village villain Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), who was killed in a barn explosion on the big day.
However, she was livid when she found out that Paul had been abusing his son Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) while also hiding a gambling addiction from Mandy.
In her last major storyline, Mandy was devastated after stepson Vinny married Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) in secret. Emmerdale fans know that Mandy likes to be centre of attention, even on someone else's big day, so the news that Vinny had tied the knot without telling her left her devastated.
Could Mandy's return see more drama for the Dingles? Or will everyone be happy to see her back?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
