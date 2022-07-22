Love Island fans in shock as Nathalia takes on Ekin-Su

Love Island viewers were not happy to see Nathalia Campos — one of the new bombshells — try to take on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in the teaser for the latest episode!

Love Island 2022's latest episode (Thursday, July 21) saw the four new arrivals (Reece, Nathalia, Lacey, and Jamie) getting to know the other islanders right away. Nathalia spent some time with Davide Sanclimenti, and Ekin was chatting to Reece, where she explained she wasn't just going to wait around for Davide if his head did get turned.

Later on, the islanders played a game of truth or dare, which left a few of the islanders feeling rattled: Paige Thorne definitely didn't enjoy seeing Nathalia making a play for Adam Collard!

The following morning, the bombshells were each told to take an islander of their choice on a date. Jamie chose Danica, Reece chose Ekin-Su, Lacey chose Deji, and Nathalia picked Adam, and each of them went pretty well.

However, the main thing that's got fans talking came at the end of the episode in the teaser for tonight's episode, and it looked like things are about to heat up between Ekin-Su and Nathalia.

Whilst sitting with the other islanders, Ekin-Su asked if Nathalia had a problem with her, and she said no, before firing back and asking Ekin-Su if she just had a problem with herself instead!

The short clip has definitely got Love Island fans desperate to see how the rest of their argument plays out, though, by the sounds of things, most people are going to be taking Ekin-Su's side.

One fan wrote: "This new babe better leave Ekin alone."

Another joked: "who told nathalia she could walk into ekin-su's house and disrespect her like that?"

A third teased: "This Nathalia girl better stay in her lane and not come near our queen Ekin-Su", and there were even more viewers lining up to defend Ekin-Su, too!

We don't yet know just how explosive this argument will be or what prompted it, but we'll find out when Love Island continues tonight...

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox. The finale is expected to air on August 1.

Love Island 2022 premiered in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21, with new episodes airing Tuesdays through Saturdays.