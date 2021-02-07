M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' gets a Super Bowl LV trailer

Last year M. Night Shyamalan announced his new movie titled Old and a poster for the film. Old is inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and artist Frederik Peeters. Shyamalan purchased rights to the graphic novel, which served as a launching point for the upcoming feature-length film.

Sandcastle follows a group of 13 people who aren’t able to leave a mysterious, secluded beach that hides a dark secret involving time. The graphic novel is described as an existential horror about the inevitability of death. Old will differ from Sandcastle by exploring the symbolic mystery at its core, which is why it’s not considered an actual adaptation of the graphic novel.

Until today we haven’t had further information about Old outside of a five-second teaser trailer Shyamalan shared on his Twitter account. That all changes today now that the trailer has finally arrived. Get out your M. Night Shyamalan movie theory boards and check it out:

Here's the full synopsis for Old:

The film stars an impressive international cast including Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (HBO’s Lovecraft Country), Aaron Pierre (Syfy’s Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (Showtime’s The Affair) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit).