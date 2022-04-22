Below Deck Down Under stew Magda draws ire from fans for incompetence

'Put your phone down!' Fans are done watching Magda, Below Deck Down Under stew, spend more time texting than working.

Magda Ziomek, Magda, Below Deck Down Under
If Ashley Marti is the resident "lazy stew" of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3, it looks like Magda Ziomek claims that title on Below Deck Down Under season 1

The Polish model is the third stew on M/Y Thalassa this season, and though the ranking is the most entry-level, Magda has continuously had difficulty with the position, routinely leaving the laundry room a hot mess, going to bed instead of cleaning up after charter guests during night shifts, spending the bulk of her waking hours yelling at her boyfriend over text, and accidentally flushing her serving gloves down the toilet not once but twice, resulting in plumbing nightmares on the yacht. 

"I don't blame Magda," chief stew Aesha Scott, who shares a room with Ziomek, said in a confessional after Magda loudly took a 2am call with her boyfriend while Aesha was trying to rest. "I feel sorry for her." 

Scott checked in on her roomie the next morning, asking about her relationship and revealing some details of her own romance, which Ziomek did not appreciate. 

"Super glad that you have your best relationship, but you don't have to make me feel that I'm doing something wrong and my relationship is not as good as yours," Magda said in a talking head. "I feel like she's judging me a lot."

Tension built between the third stew and her boss throughout the episode, with Scott having to correct a coffee order Magda was messing up. 

"The couple first charters, even if I've done a mistake, she was never pointing it out as much as now," Magda said in a confessional. "On my previous boat I was also dealing with judgmental girls, like so many stereotypes about models from Eastern Europe. It doesn't mean I'm stupid, it doesn't mean I'm lazy and don't know how to do things."

Ziomek did little to prove that throughout the episode, however, and Captain Jason Chambers started to notice.

"Once again, laundry is a mess," the captain told Scott. "I would knock her on the head." 

"What the f*ck is Magda doing at nighttime?" Aesha exclaimed during a confessional. "These are just basic things that should be done before she clocks off."

Although Aesha did say she was "trying to figure out a way to correct her without making her feel like a piece of sh*t," the captain had another idea in mind: Magda was given the not-so-coveted disco helmet, a sparkly piece of headwear that Captain Jason awards the crew member who needs the most improvement that week. 

And judging by that mid-season trailer, things are going to get worse before they get better.

Fans react to Magda, Below Deck Down Under stew:

Below Deck Down Under viewers had little patience for the "practically useless" third stew. 

Below Deck Down Under premiered Thursday, March 17 on Peacock for US audiences, with three episodes. The remaining episodes air every following Thursday. The series will also be available on Hayu for fans in the UK. 

