Captain Jason Chambers of Below Deck Down Under is new 'Stud of the Seas,' says fans' thirsty tweets

A new era of Below Deck is here and with it comes drama, decadence and one dreamy seaman in the form of Captain Jason Chambers.

Joining the original Below Deck and spin-offs Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under season 1 debuted on Peacock on Thursday, March 17 (and is available on Hayu in the UK), taking the cruising concept to Australia's Whitsunday Islands. Aesha Scott, a fan-favorite from Below Deck Med, is back as this season's chief stewardess, but the bulk of the cast is made up of new — and very attractive — faces.

"No one's ugly!" Aesha exclaims upon meeting her good-looking group of shipmates. And one, in particular, has both the crew and fans talking.

"Hot, Jesus," second stew Tumi Mhlongo gives her first impression of Captain Jason Chambers, commander of the M/Y Thalassa yacht. Third stew Magda Ziomek concurs: "He is so handsome! He's like a real man."

Nicknamed "Captain Cutie," the buff boatman himself said this of his working style: “I’m not the type of captain who sits in his wheelhouse looking at his laptop. I like time with my crew. It’s a family…I’m more of a big brother than a captain.”

That sibling-like camaraderie might be due to the fact that Chambers is the youngest captain in Below Deck history. Though his exact age has not been revealed, it is reported that he is in his late thirties — a solid decade younger than the next youngest Below Deck cap, 52-year-old Sean Meagher.

Chambers was convinced to join the spinoff by fellow Aussie and former Below Deck chief stew Hannah Ferrier, and it looks like her input is fans' gain. "She was probably the one that made me sign on to do this show," the captain told Decider. "I reached out to her about the conversations I had with the production team and she told me: 'You’re a great fit for it. Just be yourself and just go and have fun.'

Fit indeed! See what fans are saying about Below Deck's latest looker of a captain.

For those who want to see more of Captain Jason Chambers and also get a peek into his personal life, you can find him on Instagram at the handle @captainjchambers. "Father and captain," his bio reads.

"I'm from an hour north of Sydney, but my family are from inland and I've lived in Spain for many years. My daughter was born in Spain," Chambers told TV Guide. "And for the last seven years, I've lived in the Philippines and started a little resort there."

That "gorgeous boutique stay" is called The Beach House at Ocam Ocam, which can be found at @thebeachhouseocamocam on Instagram.

Below Deck fans react to Captain Jason Chambers:

Fans had quite a lot to say when they got a gander of Captain Jason Chambers on the premiere episode of Below Deck Down Under, which dropped, along with the next two episodes, on Peacock on Thursday, March 17.

We need to talk about #BelowDeckDownUnder’s Captain Jason. pic.twitter.com/e1xtJpPQkVFebruary 16, 2022 See more

Ok so the new Captain of Below Deck Down Under🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hPpQ5ph5xMMarch 18, 2022 See more

Jason is the captain??? #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/2LdTUGQmdjMarch 17, 2022 See more

New Captain of my heart… #captainjason #BelowDeckDownUnder @peacockTV @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/TzbaRXcZMUMarch 18, 2022 See more

Naur cause why is Captain Jason fine though?😍 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/O1dO0o5UJ1March 17, 2022 See more

@capthlr Love you, but there may be a new “Stud of the Sea.” Captain Jason of #BelowDeckDownUnder is HOT!! 🔥🔥⭐️🔥 @AndyMarch 17, 2022 See more

I’m watching #BelowDeckDownUnder for the plot. The plot: pic.twitter.com/Lc6wU5N6u6March 18, 2022 See more

No offense to Capt Lee but we have a new Stud of the Sea in the Below Deck universe #BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 18, 2022 See more

Loving the new Captain! 😮 🔥 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/JWpuCKhBxYMarch 18, 2022 See more

Omg the Captain #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/jFFYN1qOqfMarch 18, 2022 See more

What a hot cast! I’m here for it. And the captain. Baby, I’m going to Australia Watch out Captain, I’m coming for ya fine ass #BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 17, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckDownUnder hello, captain daddy 😂🔥🔥🔥March 18, 2022 See more

I would be acting just like Magda around captain. SWOON 😍😍#BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 18, 2022 See more

ummmmm G'DAY CAPTAIN #BelowDeckDownUnder #Respectfully pic.twitter.com/SYrcPfGXDOMarch 17, 2022 See more

Ahem, *this* is the new captain on #BelowDeckDownUnder??🔥🥵🤤⚓️ pic.twitter.com/U3L8rZm3DIFebruary 16, 2022 See more

VERY into #BelowDeckDownUnder so far. Love Aesha and the captain is not only hot but seems like a legit good dude. Between this and RHOM the @BravoTV @peacockTV originals are really delivering. pic.twitter.com/bbTE3bIOLVMarch 18, 2022 See more

You can watch Captain Jason Chambers, the hunk of the high seas, on new episodes of Below Deck Down Under every Thursday on Peacock. It is available on Hayu for UK fans.