Magnolia channel launches on Roku devices

The Magnolia Network and Roku are moving in together with the creation of the Magnolia channel app that is now available on all Roku devices in the U.S. The new channel app will feature all of Magnolia Network’s original programming as well as its own exclusive workshop content.

The Magnolia Network comes from Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper. The home renovation experts are hugely popular and in addition to their own shows including Fixer Upper, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network also offers episodes of French Chef with Julia Child, Monty Don’s Gardens and World’s Most Secret Homes.

Plus, the new Magnolia channel on Roku will feature exclusive instructional workshops with some of the country’s most trusted experts in food, design, gardening, the arts and more. These instructional videos allow viewers to move at their own pace, learning as they go.

To start streaming all that is available on the Magnolia channel, viewers will have to be signed up for a Discovery Plus subscription. A Discovery Plus subscription goes for either $4.99 per month or $6.99 per month without ads. Signing up for the streaming service can be done through the Discovery Plus website or through the Roku channel store.

Here’s how you can start watching the Magnolia channel on your Roku device:

Visit the Roku channel store

Search for the Magnolia channel and typing in “Magnolia”

Select the Magnolia channel

Hit add channel, which will add it to your Roku home page

On the home page, launch the Magnolia channel and sign in using your Discovery Plus login information

This is just the latest content addition to Roku, which has established itself as one of the leading streaming devices in the world that provides access to nearly all major streaming services as well as its own Roku Channel content, like Roku Originals.