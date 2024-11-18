Making of Gladiator 2 behind-the-scenes special airing on CBS tonight, November 18

If you’re itching to see Gladiator 2 when it premieres exclusively in movie theaters on November 22, then you probably are going to want to tune into the CBS special The Making of Gladiator 2 that is airing on Monday, November 18, on CBS at 10:30 pm ET/PT.

The half-hour special from Paramount Pictures (CBS’s sister company) gives a behind the scenes look at the production of the long-awaited sequel to the Best Picture-winning Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe movie Gladiator. With The Making of Gladiator 2 on CBS you’ll get to see how they did various aspects of the production, including reconstructing ancient Rome, a look at the new characters, fight training, composing the movie’s score and more.

Gladiator 2 picks up years after the events of the first movie. Lucius (Paul Mescal), the son Lucilla (Connie Nielsen, reprising her role), escaped Rome as a child and has hid in foreign lands. But when his new home is conquered by Rome he is forced to compete in the arena as a gladiator as he is filled with rage and a conflicting desire to see Rome suffer and have it restored to its former glory. In addition to Mescal and Nielsen, the movie stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger. Scott once again directs.

Reviews for Gladiator 2 are already in, including WTW’s Gladiator 2 review. If you’re curious about the broad critical reception for the movie, as of publication Gladiator 2 is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 75%.

In order to watch The Making of Gladiator 2 on CBS live you must have access to the TV network. That can be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or with a subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime, which allows you to access your local CBS station live. If you’ve cut the cord on live TV, The Making of Gladiator 2 will stream for all Paramount Plus subscribers on-demand starting Tuesday, November 19. You can also get ready for Gladiator 2 by rewatching Gladiator for free online.

This is a big week at the movies, as in addition to Gladiator 2 the anticipated adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked premieres in theaters on November 22. That movie is also getting a behind-the-scenes special that is airing on NBC on Tuesday, November 19.

Again, The Making of Gladiator 2 airs on CBS Monday, November 18, at 10:30 pm ET/PT, ahead of Gladiator 2's releases exclusively in movie theaters officially on November 22 (early Thursday screenings will be available in many locations).