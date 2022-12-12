MAMMA MIA! gets musical TV twist in new reality show

ITV1 is set to launch a one-of-a-kind musical theatre competition which will see contestants compete for the titular roles of Sophie and Sky in the smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream at the West End.

MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream is a new eight-part series that follows musical theatre hopefuls taking to the stage hoping to win a part in the hugely successful West End production.

Throughout the series, budding musical performers will be put through their paces as they navigate their way through challenges, masterclasses and performances. Whoever is successful will land the roles of Sophie and Sky, famously played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the movies, at London's West End.

Filmed against the stunning scenery of the idyllic Greek islands where the original MAMMA MIA! is set, viewers will see the contestants mentored by guest industry stars through workshops and judged by well-known experts in the music and theatre industry.

The competition will build up to a live grand final broadcast from a theatre in London's West End, where two winners will take it all and become the next Sophie and Sky in the musical.

Following its two record-breaking blockbuster films, MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, creator and global producer of the hit franchise, Judy Craymer will co-executive produce the show and will be on hand to help the contestants reach their full performing potential.

Judy said: "MAMMA MIA! has always been a show that has encouraged young actors and given opportunities to those making their stage debuts — just as our current Sophie and Sky in London (Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson) are making their West End debuts — so it feels the perfect fit for a TV show that will seek out new talent for musical theatre.

“In the lead-up to the celebrations for the stage musical’s 25th birthday in 2024, we're really looking forward to working with Thames and ITV on this show and involving our well-loved musical as much as possible in the programme."

If you're interested in applying, please follow this link: https://www.thames.tv/takepart (opens in new tab)