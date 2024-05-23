Mammoth will return! Here's 10p, get yourself a marathon from the tuck shop to celebrate

Tony Mammoth will be back for more comedy adventures as Mammoth will return to the BBC for a second series.

The warm-hearted comedy sees Tony, a PE teacher from the 1970s (played by Mike Bubbins), get a second chance at life after he wakes up in the modern day after being buried in an avalanche.

Of course, Tony finds out that life has changed somewhat from the days of Abba and that 10p can no longer sadly buy you a bar of chocolate. Alongside Mike as Tony, is Car Share's Sian Gibson who will be back as his daughter Mel. Joel Davison stars as Mel's son Theo and Joseph Marcell plays Tony's mate Roger.

Tony waking up in the modern day (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Writer and performer, Mike Bubbins, says: "It’s been amazing to see how audiences have got behind this show. They've clearly got great taste! So, it’s a no-brainer to get Mammoth, the big character with the even bigger moustache back to create more laughs. I’ve got some massive moments up my sleeve for series two.”

Sian Gibson, says: "I had so much fun working with Mike and the team and I'm so excited that we get to go again. Much love to our audience for watching and to the BBC for their support."

Fans will have a bit of a wait for the new series as the BBC says production won’t start until next year. They also haven’t as yet revealed any plot details and say that further casting will be announced at some point.

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, adds: "It’s been thrilling to see audiences tune in in impressive numbers and quickly embrace Tony Mammoth’s timeless charm. Mike Bubbins, Paul Doolan and the BBC Studios team delivered a fantastic sitcom packed with laughs, and we can't wait to see more of Mammoth’s retro antics."

Mammoth season 2 will likely air in 2025.