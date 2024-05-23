BBC reveals future of Lee Mack's Not Going Out

Lee Mack's hit sitcom Not Going Out will return, but fans must wait until 2025 for new episodes.

Having run for over 100 episodes, there was some doubt over whether the show would return at all. While there will be no new episodes this year and no Christmas special, the BBC and Lee have revealed that it will get a new six-part series next year.

(Image credit: BBC/Avalon/Rob Parfitt)

Lee Mack says: "Once again I'm very grateful that the BBC have trusted in us to keep alive the studio sitcom. I grew up watching this genre of sitcom on the BBC, and to be part of it myself is still a dream come true, even after 18 years of doing it. Here we go again….!!"

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, says: "Not Going Out remains one of the UK's most cherished sitcoms, a true testament to the exceptional comedic talents of Lee and his team. The show's consistent success and popularity speak volumes, and we are beyond chuffed about its return."

It's expected that all the key cast will return, with Lee Mack as Lee and Beyond Paradise star Sally Bretton as his wife Lucy. Hugh Dennis, who will also be starring in an Outnumbered Christmas (just confirmed), is likely to be back as Lee's mate Toby, with Abigail Cruttenden as his frosty wife Anna.

Outside of Not Going Out, Lee has enjoyed big success with his ITV quiz show The 1% Club, which has been an enormous hit for the broadcaster. Lee is also busy with his panel show Would I Lie to You?. Meanwhile, Sally Bretton has her own big hit with Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. This summer the star will be shooting a third series with Kris Marshall, who stars as DI Humphrey Goodman. Not Going Out is the fifth longest-running comedy in terms of episodes of all time.