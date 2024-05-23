BBC reveals future of Lee Mack's Not Going Out
Not Going Out has run for over 100 episodes...
Lee Mack's hit sitcom Not Going Out will return, but fans must wait until 2025 for new episodes.
Having run for over 100 episodes, there was some doubt over whether the show would return at all. While there will be no new episodes this year and no Christmas special, the BBC and Lee have revealed that it will get a new six-part series next year.
Lee Mack says: "Once again I'm very grateful that the BBC have trusted in us to keep alive the studio sitcom. I grew up watching this genre of sitcom on the BBC, and to be part of it myself is still a dream come true, even after 18 years of doing it. Here we go again….!!"
Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, says: "Not Going Out remains one of the UK's most cherished sitcoms, a true testament to the exceptional comedic talents of Lee and his team. The show's consistent success and popularity speak volumes, and we are beyond chuffed about its return."
It's expected that all the key cast will return, with Lee Mack as Lee and Beyond Paradise star Sally Bretton as his wife Lucy. Hugh Dennis, who will also be starring in an Outnumbered Christmas (just confirmed), is likely to be back as Lee's mate Toby, with Abigail Cruttenden as his frosty wife Anna.
Outside of Not Going Out, Lee has enjoyed big success with his ITV quiz show The 1% Club, which has been an enormous hit for the broadcaster. Lee is also busy with his panel show Would I Lie to You?. Meanwhile, Sally Bretton has her own big hit with Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. This summer the star will be shooting a third series with Kris Marshall, who stars as DI Humphrey Goodman. Not Going Out is the fifth longest-running comedy in terms of episodes of all time.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!