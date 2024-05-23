Outnumbered Christmas special is officially confirmed and here's who's back

Hugh Dennis has declared he "can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back" as the BBC officially confirmed that the beloved comedy Outnumbered will return for a Christmas special.

Outnumbered, which began in 2007, was last seen on our screens in 2016 and looked like it would never return.

However, the BBC has confirmed it will return with the stars of the show all back: Hugh Dennis as dad Pete, Claire Skinner as mum Sue, Tyger Drew-Honey as eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche as the middle child Ben, and Ramona Marquez as the daughter, Karen.

Hugh Dennis says: "I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever."

Claire Skinner says: "I'm really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all."

It's not the only classic BBC comedy returning this Christmas, with a Gavin and Stacey Christmas special also in the pipeline.

The Outnumbered Christmas special, a Christmas TV highlight, will be 40 minutes long. Jimmy Mulville, executive producer, Hat Trick Productions, says: "Who doesn’t want to know what happened to the Brockmans, our favourite television family, since we last saw them? Well we can find out when Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkins’ ground-breaking comedy returns in a one-off special this Christmas. It’s unmissable!”

Co-creator, writer and director Andy Hamilton says: "It’s a very exciting prospect to be revisiting the Brockman family - older, but not necessarily wiser - as they steer a path through the perils of Xmas and the rapids of modern-day family life.”

Co-creator, writer and director, Guy Jenkin adds: "I really wanted to find out what the Brockmans were up to these days, so Andy and I had to write this special.”