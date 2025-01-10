Mark Williams recalls crashing Father Brown's bike chasing baddie

Father Brown star Mark Williams has recalled the moment he fell off the clergyman sleuth's bike while chasing a baddie.

The new series, Father Brown season 12, is now available on BBC Player, and it again sees the Harry Potter actor play the charismatic priest who whizzes around Kembleford solving crimes on his trusty bike. Unfortunately, not everything always goes to plan shooting the hit series and Mark says that he caused a lot of hilarity when he managed to get tipped off the bike.



"I once had to cycle in pursuit of a baddie and hit some deep gravel,” he explains. "We shot the scene in front of a hotel and I ended up coming to an ungraceful stop. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get off in time so I fell off sideways. A young lad in the hotel kitchen saw me keel over and collapsed in laughter. I was very happy to give that lad the best laugh of his week."

Despite this incident, Mark says he does "love" Father Brown's bike. "It's a Pashley, made in Stratford with old-fashioned drum gears it's actually very good uphill which is a blessing."

As for the new series, Mark promises there are some cracking cases for Father Brown to solve. "In this series, we have another Flambeau episode, and this time we are on a secret mission from the Vatican. I love the Flambeau episodes, it feels like we are in a 1950s thriller and John Light plays him to the hilt. We also have a battle re-enactment in which I got to fight a duel with an expert swordsman, although Father Brown was somewhat handicapped by only having an umbrella. We also have a long awaited wedding, although it isn’t easy getting the happy couple to the altar!"

There's no sign of Father Brown ending and he reveals there are some storylines he'd like to see in the show. "There are stories we haven't done yet that I hope for. Horse racing, the life of Cotswold shepherds, and I'd love to do an English Civil War story as the Cotswolds was the centre of the action."

All 10 parts of Father Brown season 12 are on BBC iPlayer now. Father Brown returns to BBC One on Friday, January 10 at 2.00 pm.