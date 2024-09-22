Married At First Sight UK fans are ALL saying the same thing about the new season

Married At First Sight UK has returned to screens, but some fans have been underwhelmed by the experts' choice of couples on the show.

The Channel 4 dating show usually divides opinions, and it looks like this season won't be without its controversies, as some couples are already off to a rocky start.

'Blame the experts, Polly. They will always match people who aren't physically matched,' wrote a viewer on X (previously Twitter).

Meanwhile another wrote, 'I'd really like to know how many men and women applied for this show because the matches are quite poor so far.'

Meanwhile another said of the show, 'I started watching Married at first sight UK. Personally i prefer Australian and UK version over ours.'

But not everyone was scathing, with another viewer writing, 'btw Married At First Sight UK this season is a work of art thus far.'

But another said, 'Watching Married at first sight UK. What a complete disaster!! Get a dog and live happily ever after.'

While another said, 'This season of Married At First Sight UK is more cringe than funny.'

Another praised the choice of contestants this year, writing, 'Real size ladies on this year's married at first sight UK.'

And another fan wrote with a more positive review, 'Loving the new series of married at first sight UK, so much drama already.'

And another wrote of the Channel 4 show, 'I’m a 61 year old bloke and already properly invested in Married at first sight UK.'

Meanwhile another said of the couple, 'Well that was awkward Polly and Adam.'

Another wrote a scathing review of the show: 'Gosh, I just watched Married at First Sight UK for the first time, and it is just a horrendous undermining of the huge significance of genuine marriage, respect, love, and commitment. I found it really shallow and disturbing. I won’t be watching it again.'

Married At First Sight continues tomorrow at 9 pm.