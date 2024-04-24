Martin Clunes stunned as Brian Cox reveals he's a superfan

Before talking about his new show, Islands of the Pacific, Martin learned he was sitting next to a superfan!

In a recent appearance on The One Show, Martin Clunes made a surprising discovery... Professor Brian Cox is a huge fan after falling in love with one of his iconic shows!

The pair joined presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas in The One Show studio on Earth Day (April 22); Martin Clunes was there to discuss the long-awaited conclusion of his ITV travelogue, Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific, whilst Professor Brian Cox was there to chat about his latest project, Symphonic Horizons, which combines the power of music with science for what's sure to be an intriguing evening at the Royal Opera House.

But before they could be quizzed about their new efforts, host Alex Jones revealed a surprising detail; Men Behaving Badly was one of Brian Cox's favourite shows.

"We found out today, Martin", Jones said, "We thought of Brian and we thought he'd probably like The Sky At Night when he was younger and all the rest of it, but no, it was Men Behaving Badly."

Martin looked genuinely shocked as he turned to look at Cox, who confirmed "it was one of my favourite shows" and agreed with Alex when she proclaimed their appearance on the show "a bit of a moment".

Cox went on to say: "I'm a huge fan. The thing about that show, though, is that it probably encouraged a lot of people to try and do that, but it turned out that it was impossible to live that way — from my perspective anyway".

This prompted a laugh from Clunes, who joked that Neil Morrissey was still doing it... which Cox countered by saying that's why Martin's never aged a day!

If you're unfamiliar with the show, Men Behaving Badly, was a sitcom that ran for six seasons from 1992 to 1998. The series followed two beer-guzzling flatmates, Gary Strang (Martin Clunes) and, originally, Dermot Povey (Harry Enfield), who was replaced by Tony Smart (Neil Morrissey) from season two onwards. The friends' lives chiefly revolve around drinking lager, staying on the sofa, watching telly, and chasing women.

The One Show airs weekdays at 7 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. All episodes of Men Behaving Badly are available to stream on ITVX.