Melissa Barrera 'at a loss' as Keep Breathing steals Virgin River's Netflix No. 1 crown

Melissa Barrera says she's "at a loss for words" over the success of her Netflix survival show, Keep Breathing.

The six-part series debuted on Netflix on Thursday, July 28, and in just a few days it's managed to climb to the top of Netflix's top TV shows and dethroned Virgin River season 4 to claim the coveted no. 1 spot from the smalltown American drama.

To mark the achievement, Keep Breathing's main star, Melissa Barrera, took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the Netflix charts. The Mexican star wrote: "This belongs to every person that had a hand in making this show. I said this when we wrapped and because I am at a loss for words to express my gratitude I’ll share this again. I still feel this way. So grateful for our beautiful crew. You did this!

"And to all of you who are watching: Gracias from the bottom of my heart. I hope this show moves you in some way, that’s all I could ever ask for. Love you!"

Along with the screenshot, Melissa Barrera also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself giving a heartfelt speech to the Keep Breathing crew. In the video, Melissa says "we made something very special, and I hope you feel that way" and claims that she couldn't have picked a better team to shoot a show like this with. You can check it out below:

If you've not already seen Keep Breathing just yet, it's a limited series that sees career-driven lawyer Liv (played by In The Heights star Melissa Barrera) bargaining her way onto a plane that crashes into a lake in the Canadian wilderness.

Liv ends up being the sole survivor of the crash, and the rest of the series is devoted to her fight to survive in the harsh environment. Along the way, we also see plenty of flashbacks to Liv's life as she grapples with her own personal demons.

Keep Breathing is available to stream on Netflix now.