Midsomer Murders fans DIVIDED over the series finale, with some calling it the 'final nail in the coffin' and others praising the 'fun' episode

Midsomer Murders aired its season finale last night, with some fans less than impressed with the episode, with some saying they 'fell asleep' while it was on.

But it wasn't all Midsomer Murders criticism, with others praising the 'enjoyable Sunday night drama', though also commenting that the storylines can be 'ridiculous'.

'I managed to fall asleep in Midsomer Murders, so not sure you missed much!' said one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another wrote, 'It was lovely to have #MidsomerMurders back (admittedly not their nest episode). I hope we don't have to wait too long for the next series.'

But some Midsomer Murders fans weren't impressed with the latest episode, with another writing, 'Recorded and now deleted, won't be bothering. Final nail in this shows coffin.'

But other viewers of the ITV show defended it, calling it a 'fun' watch. Another commented on the social media platform X, '#MidsomerMurders is what it is. Enjoyable Sunday night drama, not too complicated, no swearing. Slightly ridiculous plots but fun enough to end a weekend. No one is forced to watch - if you don't like it stop moaning and switch over.'

While another simply concluded, 'Not the greatest of episode's. No badgers drift? No body killed by a giant cheese? However still watched it.'

Midsomer Murders viewers also spotted something unusual about one of the guest character's names.

'@ITV which directioner did you get writing the last episode of Midsomer Murders did you think we wouldn't notice a character called Malik Payne,' wrote one.

While another said, 'Why do I feel one of the writers for tonight’s Midsomer Murders episode was a 1D fan? Malik Payne.'

And another wrote, 'Tik tok played me teardrops acoustic whilst i was mooching upstairs on the phone..I come downstairs Hubby's watching Midsomer murders...character is called malik payne...I swear today isn't playing fair.'

Stay tuned for updates on the next series of Midsomer Murders.