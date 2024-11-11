Midsomer Murders fans DIVIDED over the series finale, with some calling it the 'final nail in the coffin' and others praising the 'fun' episode
Midsomer Murders viewers spotted something unusual about one of the guest character's names
Midsomer Murders aired its season finale last night, with some fans less than impressed with the episode, with some saying they 'fell asleep' while it was on.
But it wasn't all Midsomer Murders criticism, with others praising the 'enjoyable Sunday night drama', though also commenting that the storylines can be 'ridiculous'.
'I managed to fall asleep in Midsomer Murders, so not sure you missed much!' said one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
I managed to fall asleep in Midsomer Murders, so not sure you missed much!November 11, 2024
While another wrote, 'It was lovely to have #MidsomerMurders back (admittedly not their nest episode). I hope we don't have to wait too long for the next series.'
It was lovely to have #MidsomerMurders back (admittedly not their nest [best] episode). I hope we don't have to wait too long for the next seriesNovember 11, 2024
But some Midsomer Murders fans weren't impressed with the latest episode, with another writing, 'Recorded and now deleted, won't be bothering. Final nail in this shows coffin.'
Recorded and now deleted, won't be bothering. Final nail in this shows coffin #MidsomerMurdersNovember 11, 2024
But other viewers of the ITV show defended it, calling it a 'fun' watch. Another commented on the social media platform X, '#MidsomerMurders is what it is. Enjoyable Sunday night drama, not too complicated, no swearing. Slightly ridiculous plots but fun enough to end a weekend. No one is forced to watch - if you don't like it stop moaning and switch over.'
#MidsomerMurders is what it is. Enjoyable Sunday night drama, not too complicated, no swearing. Slightly ridiculous plots but fun enough to end a weekend. No one is forced to watch - if you don't like it stop moaning and switch over.November 10, 2024
While another simply concluded, 'Not the greatest of episode's. No badgers drift? No body killed by a giant cheese? However still watched it.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
#MidsomerMurdersNot the greatest of episode's. No badgers drift? No body killed by a giant cheese? However still watched it.November 10, 2024
Midsomer Murders viewers also spotted something unusual about one of the guest character's names.
'@ITV which directioner did you get writing the last episode of Midsomer Murders did you think we wouldn't notice a character called Malik Payne,' wrote one.
@ITV which directioner did you get writing the last episode of Midsomer Murders did you think we wouldn't notice a character called Malik PayneNovember 10, 2024
While another said, 'Why do I feel one of the writers for tonight’s Midsomer Murders episode was a 1D fan? Malik Payne.'
Why do I feel one of the writers for tonight’s Midsomer Murders episode was a 1D fan? Malik Payne.November 11, 2024
And another wrote, 'Tik tok played me teardrops acoustic whilst i was mooching upstairs on the phone..I come downstairs Hubby's watching Midsomer murders...character is called malik payne...I swear today isn't playing fair.'
Tik tok played me teardrops acoustic whilst i was mooching upstairs on the phone..I come downstairs Hubby's watching Midsomer murders...character is called malik payne...I swear today isn't playing fair 😢November 10, 2024
Stay tuned for updates on the next series of Midsomer Murders.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.