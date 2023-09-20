Midsommar, other A24 horror movies returning to movie theaters for Halloween season

A24 is celebrating Halloween with quite the treat for fans, as they partner with AMC Theaters to show a number of their modern horror classics on the big screen throughout the month of October. This includes Florence Pugh's Midsommar, Scarlett Johansson's Under the Skin and the 2022 horror hit X.

Being billed as A24 Presents: October Thrills & Chills Film Series (reported by IndieWire and confirmed with an A24 retweet), participating AMC movie theaters in the US will screen an A24 movie every Wednesday of October leading up to Halloween. Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, October 4 : The Witch

: The Witch Wednesday, October 11 : X

: X Wednesday, October 18 : Under the Skin

: Under the Skin Wednesday, October 25: Midsommar (director's cut)

Each movie will start at 7 pm.

There is another bonus for those who revisit these movies on the big screen: a month-free subscription to the new AAA24 membership program. Subscribers to the program get a subscription to A24's special zines, early access to A24's new app, discount pricing, exclusive merchandise and more. You get access to the membership after buying a ticket to any of the Thrills & Chills screenings. The normal price for an AAA24 membership is $5 per month/$55 per year in the US and $9 per month/$99 per year outside the US.

If you are already a AAA24 member, you also get a special perk: the ability to see one of these special screenings for free.

In case you need a quick reminder about some of these movies, we've got you covered.

The Witch, directed by Robert Eggers, was released in 2015 and starred Anya Taylor-Joy in her breakout role as a member of a Puritan family in 1630s New England that is torn about by witchcraft and satanic forces.

X came out just last year. Directed by Ti West, the movie stars Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, Brittany Snow and Kid Cudi as a group of amateur filmmakers trying to make an adult film. When the reclusive seniors whose property they are filming on learn of what they are doing, things take a turn for the worse.

Under the Skin is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023. The movie sees Scarlett Johansson play an alien whose mission is to seduce and feed on young men, but she soon begins to divert from that. Jonathan Glazer directed the movie, who has his first feature-length movie since then coming out in 2023, The Zone of Interest.

Last is Midsommar, Ari Aster's second movie. In it, Florence Pugh plays a grieving woman who goes on a trip to a remote Swedish village to celebrate a festival with her boyfriend and his friends. The festivities and locals soon prove to be more bizarre and violent than they anticipated.

A24's Thrills & Chills series kicks off on October 4. You can purchase tickets directly from AMC's website.