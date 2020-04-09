More than 32 million people have watched Tiger King on Netflix

Source: Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

The trainwreck that is Netflix's Tiger King is now the second-biggest show in the streaming service has served up.

Numbers from Nielsen (as first reported by Variety , via Multichannel News put Tiger King north of 32 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of the documentary's release.

From Variety :

The docuseries reached a U.S. TV audience of 34.3 unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release (March 20-29), according to Nielsen estimates. That topped season 2 of Netflix hit "Stranger Things," which had 31.2 million unique viewers in its first 10 days, and was within shouting distance of "Stranger Things 3," which drew 36.3 million over the comparable 10-day span, the measurement firm said.

Of course, times are a little different than when the second season of Stranger Things first appeared — mainly that the vast majority of the country (if not the world) has been stuck at home and looking for new things to watch. That said, there's also virtually no way this tragic tale of a tragic dude wasn't going to attract eyeballs.

If you've somehow managed to avoid all things Tiger King , it's the story of a gay polygamist roadside zookeeper in Oklahoma who loves guns and bad haircuts and tries to have an animal-rights activist and owner of a big-cat sanctuary killed. And his name? "Joe Exotic."

Yeah, you read that right. There was no way folks in 2020 weren't going to watch this.

More: What's new in Netflix in April 2020