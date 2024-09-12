Motherland's Anna Maxwell Martin to star in major new BBC1 Jimmy McGovern drama
Anna Maxwell Martin will be joining Anna Friel on the new drama set in Liverpool.
Motherland favourite, Anna Maxwell Martin, is to star in a new original drama from Time creator, Jimmy McGovern.
The new BBC One series, set in Liverpool, centres around the Mitchell family who are forced to deal with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family who, after serving his sentence, has just been released from prison.
Anna joins a star-studded cast for the new project, with Anna Friel (Marcella, Pushing Daisies) leading the cast alongside Bobby Schofield (Time, Anne, SAS Rogue Heroes), David Threlfall (Nightsleeper, Shameless, Housewife 49) and Mark Womack (The Responder, Playing the Field, Moving On).
While the show's title is yet to be announced, we do know that it will be coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will consist of one 90-minute standalone episode and will be directed by Julia Ford (Showtrial, The Bay, Safe).
Screenwriter Jimmy McGovern is known for creating hugely popular shows including prison drama Time season 1 starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham and Time season 2 which is set in a women’s jail and stars Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrance.
Colin McKeown, executive producer for LA Productions says: "This is a profoundly challenging and sensitive subject, tackled with intelligence and care by Jimmy McGovern. It’s a privilege to be working with him again following the success of our previous collaborations on single dramas Common, Care, Reg and Anthony."
Writer Jimmy McGovern has also spoken out about the new show and is thrilled with the cast lineup so far... "I can’t believe the cast and crew that have been assembled for this production. It’s a challenging film, yes, but I can’t wait for it to be shown."
Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, adds: “Jimmy McGovern is one of our greatest dramatists and a master at writing about today’s world. His new film sensitively examines the pain of abuse and how it affects not only the victim but ripples out across the whole family. To see it brought to the screen with such a high calibre cast and creative team is further testament to the quality of Jimmy’s writing.”
