‘My kids watched Cuffs with me and they love it!’ says Sherlock star Amanda Abbington (VIDEO)

Sherlock and Mr Selfridge star Amanda Abbington plays a no-nonsense, by-the-book detective in BBC1’s new Brighton-based police drama Cuffs and reveals the show has passed muster with her two kids. In fact, they love it.

Amanda told What's On TV: “My kids have watched Cuffs with me and my son, Joe, loves it!... I think my daughter likes it because I’m in it – she’s seven so, much younger than Joe, but they’re both very supportive."

Amanda, whose partner is Sherlock star Martin Freeman, continued: “Joe actually said: ‘This is brilliant Mummy! Everyone’s going to watch this.' It’s suitable family viewing I think. There’s stuff in Cuffs that’s quite hard-hitting, like a violent racist attack and a domestic violence storyline. There’s quite a few murders and dead bodies, but there’s also lighter cases to balance out the serious ones, which makes it all less black and white. You see that everyone is flawed in this.

Amanda plays DS Jo Moffat, a career-minded officer whose affair with her boss is damaging her personal life.

“It’s great fun that Jo’s in the thick of action sometimes, fighting at house parties and such like," said Amanda. "I was quite scared about the first fight scene as I’d never really done anything like that before, but I embraced it and I hope to do more if we get a second series because it was fun getting at the bad guy.

"I drew out an aggressive side by thinking about some of the horrible things say about me on Twitter and that bolstered my aggression! The adrenalin starts pumping and you just end up enjoying it.”

Watch the interview with Cuffs star Amanda Abbington, above.