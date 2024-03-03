NBC is airing the Harry Potter movies throughout March, starting with The Sorcerer's Stone tonight

What's the best way to combat the Sunday Scaries? By having yourself a magical movie night, and NBC's got just the thing: the network will be airing Harry Potter movies every Sunday throughout the month of March.

The NBC "Movie of the Week" event will kick off tonight, March 3, at 7:30 pm Eastern with the first edition of the fantasy film series, 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The first film adaptation introduced moviegoing fans to the bewitching Wizarding World and to that iconic Harry Potter cast, led by then-youngsters Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint and rounded out with British screen legends like Richard Harris, Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman.

To tune into Harry's first Hogwarts adventures, you need access to NBC, which is available through traditional pay-TV cable packages, TV antennas or with live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Subsequent Harry Potter films will follow each Sunday in March thereafter on NBC, including 2002's The Chamber of Secrets and 2004's The Prisoner of Azkaban.

The TV airings coincide with extended versions of all eight of the Harry Potter movies—along with the aforementioned titles, there's The Goblet of Fire (2005), The Order of the Phoenix (2007), The Half-Blood Prince (2009), The Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010), and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)—now being available to stream on Peacock through the end of March. That means you can watch the movies at a rate of two per week if you want to stretch out the magical fun, or a cool 20-hour binge if you don't. (BTW, do you agree with our ranking of the best Harry Potter movies?)

Peacock currently costs $5.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $11.99 for its commercial-free one, with annual options too. That means it's cheaper to sign up for that streaming platform than Max, the last streaming host of the Potter flicks, which starts at $9.99 monthly. However, that much-rumored Harry Potter TV show will eventually be airing on Max, not Peacock, so plan accordingly.

So, settle in for your new Sunday night ritual: revisiting all of the Hogwarts hijinks of Harry, Ron, Hermione and the rest of the Gryffindor crew. Things are bound to get riddikulus.