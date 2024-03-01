Every single Harry Potter movie lands on Peacock in massive win for subscribers

If you're a subscriber to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, then your movie nights are about to get magical: for a limited time only, the movie and TV platform now hosts every Harry Potter movie.

Each of the eight movies is now on Peacock (as of Friday, March 1) and will sit on the streamer for the entire month of March. So you'll be able to see them all at a rate of two per week, though if you want to try and binge them all it'll take you just under 20 hours. Easy!

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $11.99 for its ad-free one, with annual options too. That means it's cheaper to sign up than the last Harry Potter streaming home, Max, which starts at $9.99 monthly.

If you somehow have never heard of them, the eight Harry Potter movies chart the childhood of the magical wizard Harry Potter, as he enrolls in the wizarding school of Hogwarts. Over seven years he makes friends and enemies, and learns that he's got a mortal enemy who threatens the wizarding world.

The 'Wizarding World' franchise is the fourth most successful franchise at the box office of all time, with Star Wars one place ahead and James Bond just below. The top two spots are the MCU and all the many Spider-Man movies.

This metric includes the three Fantastic Beasts spin-off movies, and they're on Peacock too, though they've been for a while now. These three films aren't quite as beloved as the main-series movies, though hardcore fans will still get lots out of them. Once you've watched all the movies, you can decide whether you agree with our ranking of the best Harry Potter movies.

The Harry Potter movies are only on a temporary vacation from Max, as they'll only be on Peacock for March. Afterward, they'll return to Max, which isn't a surprise as Warner Bros. (which owns Max) made the movies. Max is also set to air the Harry Potter TV show whenever that airs.

Other new additions to Peacock this month include two animated Mastermind spin-offs, also on Thursday, March 1, as well as the original TV show Apples Never Fall and documentary movie Stormy.

Peacock subscribers are getting a big win with new Harry Potter movies, but if you're a massive fan, I'd actually recommend buying the Blu-ray or DVD box set, as the extras are really something special. It's also worth reading the books if you haven't, as they have lots of extra stories, characters and sub-plots that didn't make their way into the movies.

Live in the UK? All of the Harry Potter movies are on Netflix.