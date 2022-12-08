Neighbours legend Guy Pearce snipes at 'expensive' so-called finale

Neighbours legend Guy Pearce has hit out after the soap's "finale" he went back for turned out not to be the last episode following Amazon’s decision to save the show.

The Hollywood star made a much-trumpeted return as Mike Young alongside fellow former stars Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Margot Robbie.

But the Guardian reports that Guy appeared bemused at the news that Amazon was now reviving the Aussie soap. He joked that Margot Robbie might like the champagne she sent the show’s producers returned!

Presenting at an Australian awards show, Guy quipped: "It’s hard to watch isn’t it? Knowing we’ll never see another episode again. A painful reminder the things we love can be snatched away, never to return… unless Amazon comes in to save the day and makes our finale look a rather expensive exercise."

Neighbours will be back in 2023 (Image credit: Channel 5)

Amazon has separately made it clear that it only decided to save the soap after it finished.

Variety reports Shahina O’Mahoney, head of licensed content for Amazon Freevee U.K, as saying: "At that point that the show ended, we did not know that we could save it. In an ideal world, maybe you do announce something like that before it ends, but that wasn’t an option for us.”

While Neighbours fans are delighted the show is heading back, the fact remains some viewers will be miffed that they tuned in to the soap's finale only to discover it wasn’t.

Guy spoke to What to Watch about his love for Neighbours for his return.

About being on the set again, he said: "It was surreal! I’m an incredibly nostalgic person anyway, so I’ve always wanted to step back into Neighbours at some stage and, with the sad news that the show is finishing, it seemed like the appropriate time.

"Thankfully, I was planning a trip back home anyway, so it just worked. Kate Winslet is a huge fan of the show and is literally wetting herself that I’m back. She was besotted with Mike back in the day. When I told her I was coming back, she was beside herself.”

Neigbours will return on Freevee in late 2023.