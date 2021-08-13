Paula Arundell joins 'Neighbours' as Levi Canning’s mum Evelyn

Neighbours has welcomed Paula Arundell to the cast, where she will be playing the role of Levi’s mother, Evelyn Farlow.

Evelyn will be heading to Ramsay Street next month and promises to shake things up for the Canning family.

Paula Arundell is an actress and singer, who is already familiar with the TV world after appearing in Australian dramas including Home and Away, All Saints, Reckoning, Love My Way and Out of the Blue. She has also been in Gods of Egypt starring Gerard Butler and has even played Hermione Granger in the Melbourne production of the stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

According to Digital Spy Evelyn will have a two-week stint on the show, but her storyline details surrounding her arrival and how she’ll transform the family dynamic for the Cannings will be kept under wraps for now.

Paula Arundell has joined the cast of Neighbours. (Image credit: Getty)

Although it is a small amount of time, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Evelyn's time in Ramsay Street.

UK fans will be glad to know that she will be making her first appearance on Monday 16 September on Channel 5 and later this month on Australian screens.

Evelyn’s son, police officer Levi Canning (Richie Morris) has been on Neighbours since June 2020.

Recently Levi has been seen brushing off his break-up blues after girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) dumped him before leaving Erinsborough to go traveling.

Levi's mum, Evelyn, will be arriving to stir things up for the Canning family. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Most recently Levi has been competing against Ned Willis (Ben Hall) for Amy Greenwood’s affections (Jacinta Stapleton), but his love life hasn't always been a top priority for Levi.

It was also discovered last year that he was attacked as a child, which left him with epilepsy and he was terrified to tell his workplace about his condition, in case he would lose his job.

However recently he has faced his past by tracking down the men who attacked him as a child, bringing all sorts of drama back to his life.

Could the appearance of his mum bring some much-needed calm to Levi's life? Or will she be bringing with her a whole heap of trouble?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5