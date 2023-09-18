Neighbours: SHOCK wedding twist revealed!

WHO is Terese Willis getting married to on Neighbours?

SPOILER ALERT!

This article reveals what happens in the first episode of ALL-NEW Neighbours on Amazon Freevee.



So if you haven't watched the episode yet, you might want to check back later!

Did you think it would be Paul and Terese getting married again on the return of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours is back and viewers are already in a spin over THAT surprise wedding twist in the opening episode!



Even long-time fans of the Aussie soap couldn't have predicted that Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) would be tying the knot!



After all, when the "Series Finale" of Neighbours aired on Channel 5 last summer, Toadie got hitched to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



While, Terese got back together with her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).



Plus, we have all been keeping our fingers crossed for more romantic happenings between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pearce) who were reunited during last year's "final" episodes!



But hey, it seems a LOT can happen when there's a TWO year time jump!



PLOT SPOILER! Toadie and Melanie have split-up on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

The Willis-Rebecchi wedding celebrations saw the return of some past Ramsay Street residents including Terese's daughter, Imogen Willis (Ariel Kaplan) and her husband, Daniel Robinson (Tim Phillips).



Toadie's formidable mum, Angie Rebecchi (Lesley Baker), also made an appearance.



Paul was among the wedding guests and seemed genuinely happy that Terese is moving on with her life.



But surely there is still some unfinished business between Paul and sixth wife, Terese?



Only time will tell... !



As Neighbours begins a new chapter on streaming service Amazon Freevee, some familiar faces, including Takaya Honda (who previously played David Tanaka), reacted to the SURPRISE wedding twist on social media!

Neighbours is now streaming on Amazon Freevee. (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

