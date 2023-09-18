Neighbours: SHOCK wedding twist revealed!
Neighbours is back and two Ramsay Street residents are getting married... but not who we expected!
SPOILER ALERT!
This article reveals what happens in the first episode of ALL-NEW Neighbours on Amazon Freevee.
So if you haven't watched the episode yet, you might want to check back later!
Neighbours is back and viewers are already in a spin over THAT surprise wedding twist in the opening episode!
Even long-time fans of the Aussie soap couldn't have predicted that Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) would be tying the knot!
After all, when the "Series Finale" of Neighbours aired on Channel 5 last summer, Toadie got hitched to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).
While, Terese got back together with her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).
Plus, we have all been keeping our fingers crossed for more romantic happenings between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pearce) who were reunited during last year's "final" episodes!
But hey, it seems a LOT can happen when there's a TWO year time jump!
The Willis-Rebecchi wedding celebrations saw the return of some past Ramsay Street residents including Terese's daughter, Imogen Willis (Ariel Kaplan) and her husband, Daniel Robinson (Tim Phillips).
Toadie's formidable mum, Angie Rebecchi (Lesley Baker), also made an appearance.
Paul was among the wedding guests and seemed genuinely happy that Terese is moving on with her life.
But surely there is still some unfinished business between Paul and sixth wife, Terese?
Only time will tell... !
A post shared by Takaya (@takayah)
A photo posted by on
As Neighbours begins a new chapter on streaming service Amazon Freevee, some familiar faces, including Takaya Honda (who previously played David Tanaka), reacted to the SURPRISE wedding twist on social media!
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Classic past episodes are also available to stream
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Most Popular
By Andy Murray