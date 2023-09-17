How to watch Neighbours: A New Chapter — stream the soap reboot online

After nearly 40 years on air, and only several months off air, the long-running Aussie soap drama Neighbours has been brought back to life, for a reboot known as Neighbours: A New Chapter.

Quick links US: Freevee (free)

UK: Freevee (free)

AU: Network 10 | 10Play (both free)

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

This Neighbours reboot brings back many of the beloved characters of Ramsay Street, as well as a few big alumni from the show who return for guest spots, ready to return to the small screen on Monday, September 18.

Early verdicts on Neighbours: A New Chapter point to it being just as dramatic and surprising as the nearly 9,000 previous episodes were, so fans of the show are likely to have a treat in store for them.

Unfortunately for fans of the show, it won't be showing on the same channels and platforms as the original did in all regions. So here's how to watch Neighbours: A New Chapter, to make sure you can catch it.

How to watch Neighbours: A New Chapter in the US or UK

In both the US and UK, Neighbours: A New Chapter will be able to stream on Amazon's secondary streaming service Freevee. Episodes will arrive at 7am Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week from Monday, September 18.

Freevee is, as the name suggests, free — instead of paying to sign up, you instead have your streaming interrupted by the occasional advert.

You will need an Amazon account to watch Freevee, but you don't need to be a paying Prime subscriber. If you are subscribed to Prime, you won't get to skip or avoid ads, so there are no benefits to being a Prime member for streaming on Freevee.

Freevee is available on computers as well as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming sticks and some games consoles.

How to watch Neighbours: A New Chapter in Australia

In Australia, Neighbours: A New Chapter won't be airing on Amazon Freevee as it will in the US and UK. Instead, it remains with Channel 10.

To watch the show on TV you can tune in to Channel 10 at 4:30 pm each day, or alternatively Channel 10 Peach two hours later at 6:30 pm, with episodes airing every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from Monday, September 18.

You can also tune into Channel 10's streaming site, 10Play, to watch the show, with episodes landing after they've played on TV. Both of these options are free.

How to watch Neighbours: A New Chapter everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Neighbours reboot, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite soaps or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.