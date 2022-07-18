Neighbours spoilers: Mike Young RETURNS!

Mike Young (played by Guy Pearce) returns to Ramsay Street for the first time in over 30 years on today's episode of Neighbours!

Mike Young (played by Guy Pearce) is another classic 80s character who is making a return to Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings), as the Aussie soap nears its LAST-EVER EPISODES!



Motorbike Mike was High School friends with Ramsay Street residents, Scott Robinson (Jason Donovan), Charlene Mitchell (Kylie Minogue) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones).



On today's episode, Mike is back, back, BACK!



Just as Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) makes a grand gesture to try and win back his now ex-girlfriend, Jane, she is thrown into a spin by the unexpected return of her High School boyfriend, Mike!



WHAT is Mike doing back in Erinsborough after over 30 years?



And should Clive be worried about whether Mike is planning to try and rekindle his past romance with Jane?

Mike Young (played by Guy Pearce) is reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Jane, on today's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy's (Jackie Woodburne) suspicions are confirmed when they hear that Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) has been up to no good behind their son, Mal's (Benji McNair) back.



SOMEONE saw Izzy getting out of businessman Shane Ramsay's (Peter O'Brien) car outside Lassiters.



Karl and Susan storm over to the hotel to confront Izzy about her bad behaviour.



However, everyone is stopped in their tracks by what Izzy says and does next...

Izzy is overcome with emotion as she reads through The History Of Ramsay Street book on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

It's almost time for the wedding of Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



The couple are thrilled when Toadie's son, Callum (Morgan Baker), arrives from the States for their Big Day.



Toadie is super stressed-out, as there is still lots to arrange.



Especially after his long-time friend and wedding dress designer, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) fled back to Cairns.



However, everyone at Number 30 is in for a SHOCK when Amy unexpectedly returns!



But what about THAT confession she made to Toadie before she left?



Will Amy's return to lead to closure for the friends... or CHAOS?

Toadie's son, Callum, arrives for the wedding on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

