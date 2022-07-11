Neighbours spoilers: Will Amy Greenwood confess ALL to Toadie?

Is Amy Greenwood about to come clean about her real feelings for long-time friend Toadie on Neighbours?

It's all getting a bit much for Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The fashion designer has reluctantly agreed to make Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowden) dress for her upcoming wedding to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).



But all the wedding preparation is proving upsetting for Amy, who may just have SECRET romantic feelings for her long-time friend, Toadie!



Amy is ready to put some space between her and the happy couple, by moving out of Number 30 with her daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke).



Struggling with her emotions, Amy seeks advice from Harold Bishop (Ian Smith), who has already had his doubts about the wedding plans.



As Toadie and Melanie start to wonder about the reason behind Amy's strange behaviour, will she be able to keep her feelings in check?

Amy downloads to Harold about her feelings for Toadie on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Change is afoot in Erinsborough.



After an online reunion with his grown children, Elle Robinson (Pippa Black), Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) and Andrew Robinson (Jordan Patrick Smith), Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is considering the real possibility of moving to New York to join the rest of his family.



So does this mean that the businessman is ready to sign over ownership of Lassiters to his 'ol buddy, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien)?



Meanwhile, Paul's ex, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), is at a career crossroads too.



Terese's partner, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is super-keen for her to buy the eco holiday retreat out at River Bend.



But is Terese really ready to sign on the dotted line?



With the clock counting down, WHAT will they decide about the future?

Is Izzy considering moving back to Ramsay Street on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is on the move too.



She has put Number 24 up FOR SALE and plans to relocate back to Adelaide to join her brothers, Mark and Tyler.



Chloe's sister-in-law, Paige Smith (Olympia Valance), is back in Erinsborough, having relaunched herself as an estate agent.



Paige is pleased to report that there is already a potential buyer for the house.



However, the deal is not done yet, as it seems more than one former Ramsay Street resident has their eyes on becoming the new owner of the Brennan house...

Has Shane got his sights set on his former family home on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

