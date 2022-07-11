Neighbours spoilers: Will Amy Greenwood confess ALL to Toadie?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 21 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
It's all getting a bit much for Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The fashion designer has reluctantly agreed to make Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowden) dress for her upcoming wedding to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).
But all the wedding preparation is proving upsetting for Amy, who may just have SECRET romantic feelings for her long-time friend, Toadie!
Amy is ready to put some space between her and the happy couple, by moving out of Number 30 with her daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke).
Struggling with her emotions, Amy seeks advice from Harold Bishop (Ian Smith), who has already had his doubts about the wedding plans.
As Toadie and Melanie start to wonder about the reason behind Amy's strange behaviour, will she be able to keep her feelings in check?
Change is afoot in Erinsborough.
After an online reunion with his grown children, Elle Robinson (Pippa Black), Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) and Andrew Robinson (Jordan Patrick Smith), Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is considering the real possibility of moving to New York to join the rest of his family.
So does this mean that the businessman is ready to sign over ownership of Lassiters to his 'ol buddy, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien)?
Meanwhile, Paul's ex, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), is at a career crossroads too.
Terese's partner, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is super-keen for her to buy the eco holiday retreat out at River Bend.
But is Terese really ready to sign on the dotted line?
With the clock counting down, WHAT will they decide about the future?
Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is on the move too.
She has put Number 24 up FOR SALE and plans to relocate back to Adelaide to join her brothers, Mark and Tyler.
Chloe's sister-in-law, Paige Smith (Olympia Valance), is back in Erinsborough, having relaunched herself as an estate agent.
Paige is pleased to report that there is already a potential buyer for the house.
However, the deal is not done yet, as it seems more than one former Ramsay Street resident has their eyes on becoming the new owner of the Brennan house...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
