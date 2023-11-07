Neighbours spoilers: What happens between November 13 to 17?

Paul Robinson and Terese Willis get hitched again! OR do they? Find out what's coming-up on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 13 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



When ALL NEW Neighbours began on Amazon Freevee, Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) got married to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) in a SURPRISE wedding twist.



But now here she is, about to exchange vows with her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)!



WHAT is going on?



All will be revealed as a special Flashback Week of the Aussie soap begins...



Toadie's ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), is back on Ramsay Street and she has some SHOCK secrets to reveal!



Melanie has some BIG stuff to tell about what has happened during those "missing" TWO years.



And it all begins on the night before Toadie and Melanie's wedding day...



FLASHBACK! Toadie and Melanie are back together again this week on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 14 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



In the present day, Terese is uneasy about the return of Melanie.



Could Melanie's presence mean trouble for the newlyweds?



Meanwhile, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) also has a story to tell during Flashback Week.



Which may reveal more about her relationship with now ex-boyfriend, Eden Shaw (Costa D'Angelo)...

FLASHBACK! Holly and her then boyfriend Eden on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 15 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It's not just Toadie and Terese who will feel the impact of Melanie's return during this Flashback Week.



Melanie has secrets to reveal involving other Ramsay Street residents too!



As more revelations are made, a trio of former neighbours return!



But WHO?

In the present day, the Ramsay Street residents are rocked by SHOCK revelations on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 16 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



How is Paul mixed-up in the untold events?



WHAT really went wrong between Paul and Terese?



WHY do the Police arrive on Ramsay Street?



Will all be revealed on today's concluding part of Flashback Week?





STOP! What does Paul have to hide on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

A post shared by Channel 10 (@channel10au) A photo posted by on

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee