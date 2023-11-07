Neighbours spoilers: What happens between November 13 to 17?
Neighbours spoilers: Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens between November 13 to 17...
Airs Monday 13 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
When ALL NEW Neighbours began on Amazon Freevee, Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) got married to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) in a SURPRISE wedding twist.
But now here she is, about to exchange vows with her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)!
WHAT is going on?
All will be revealed as a special Flashback Week of the Aussie soap begins...
Toadie's ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), is back on Ramsay Street and she has some SHOCK secrets to reveal!
Melanie has some BIG stuff to tell about what has happened during those "missing" TWO years.
And it all begins on the night before Toadie and Melanie's wedding day...
Airs Tuesday 14 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
In the present day, Terese is uneasy about the return of Melanie.
Could Melanie's presence mean trouble for the newlyweds?
Meanwhile, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) also has a story to tell during Flashback Week.
Which may reveal more about her relationship with now ex-boyfriend, Eden Shaw (Costa D'Angelo)...
Airs Wednesday 15 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It's not just Toadie and Terese who will feel the impact of Melanie's return during this Flashback Week.
Melanie has secrets to reveal involving other Ramsay Street residents too!
As more revelations are made, a trio of former neighbours return!
But WHO?
Airs Thursday 16 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
How is Paul mixed-up in the untold events?
WHAT really went wrong between Paul and Terese?
WHY do the Police arrive on Ramsay Street?
Will all be revealed on today's concluding part of Flashback Week?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.