'Neighbours' star denies claims that soap could be dropped

Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly, who plays Chloe Brennan on the popular Australian soap opera, has denied rumours that the show could be cancelled after being asked on Instagram.

It was recently reported that the soap could end due to poor ratings. But April shut down claims that it might be axed.

"Nope! It's all baloney," she responded. "The same articles say that we're not working right now and won't be until August. If you watch my Stories, you'll know that that's absolutely not the case."

The article further claimed that the show's UK broadcaster, Channel 5, wasn’t happy with the soap. But, there's been no official word to say the show is under threat.

However, it was recently revealed that the Australian broadcast of the soap would go from five weekly episodes to four. This well help Channel 5 fully catch up with Australia, as the UK is currently behind, but that decision has also raised questions about the show's future.

The Australian TV network 10 Peach, made a statement saying: “‘From July 26, Neighbours will air four nights a week,” and that the Friday broadcast will instead be a rerun of the well-loved sitcom Friends.

“On Fridays, viewers can laugh along with their favourite Friends,” they added.

Neighbours was first aired on UK screens in 1986 and has become one of the UK's favourite soaps. It has also given rise to stars such as singer Kylie Minogue, who played Charlene Robinson, and Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, who portrayed the character of Donna Freedman.

April Rose Pengilly's character, Chloe, first arrived in Erinsborough in March 2018 and is currently at the forefront of a big storyline. So far in the UK, Neighbours fans have seen Chloe offered a position at the vineyard by Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) who risks driving a wedge between her and girlfriend Nicollete Stone (Charlotte Chimes) as doubts about their relationship grow.

Neigbours continues on Channel 5.