Nest Hub finally gets support for Netflix

Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max now support Netflix (or the other way around, depending on how you look at it), solving what has been one of the more annoying discrepancies in that little part of the nerd world.

The Nest Hub devices are of the screen-and-speaker variety, with the Nest Hub Max also featuring a camera for video calls and motion sensors for gesture control. But for as great as both of them are — and they are great, able to stream all kinds of video from all kinds of sources — they haven't been able to do anything with Netflix.

Until today.

The gist is that once things are updated on the back end in the Google Home app (and quite possibly with a software update on the devices themselves) you'll be able to link your Netflix account to your Nest Hub — if it's not already. (Mine was already linked, but that could have been from support with any number of other devices, including the Tivo Stream 4K or NVIDIA Shield.)

Once things are linked up, you've got a few options. Because Nest Hub is a full piece of Google Assistant Kit, you can simply use your voice to fire up movies like The Old Guard, the probably-shouldn't-be-watched-in-the-kitchen 365 Days or, come Sept. 4, the upcoming series Away. Or if you're more of a Chromecast-type person, that's fine to use, too.

And if you're using the Nest Hub Max, you can use the included gesture support to start and stop video without touching anything or without saying a word.

Other video services that enjoy direct integration with Nest Hub include Hulu, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.