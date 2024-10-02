Netflix adds A Confession, Martin Freeman's heartbreaking true crime drama

Netflix has added the harrowing Martin Freeman true crime drama A Confession, arguably the Sherlock star's toughest role yet.

The Responder actor plays real-life Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher, who headed the investigation into the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O'Callaghan from Swindon in 2011.

Originally shown on ITV in 2019, Netflix UK viewers now have the chance to watch the six-part drama which explores how the police investigation led to cabbie Christopher Halliwell (played by former EastEnders actor Joe Absolom), being arrested over Sian's suspected abduction.

Steve interviewed Halliwell, but without cautioning him first, in the hope that Sian was alive and that he'd reveal her whereabouts. However, Halliwell confessed to killing Sian and another young woman, later revealed to be Becky Godden-Edwards, who had been missing since 2003. The drama shows how Steve's breach of regulation threatened the case and cost him his career.

(Image credit: ITV)

Talking about the drama at the time, Martin said: "I wasn't familiar with the story but I watched interviews with Steve Fulcher and it was fascinating, and what happened to him seemed unjust. Primarily, it's a story of two girls who have been murdered and their families, and then it broadens out to being a story of this detective who tries his best for them. We see how his life unravels. He was a good copper and his work was a massive part of his identity. One day changed that…"

The series also featured The Crown's Imelda Staunton as Becky's mother Karen and Downton Abbey's Siobhan Finneran as Sian's mother Elaine.

During his research on the role, Martin met Steve. "It was really useful and the first time I've had that opportunity when playing a living person. You feel a sense of responsibility. I met Steve before shooting and he and his family came on set, I texted him when particular scenes came up. It was nice to be able to ask, 'What were you feeling there?'".

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As to whether it made him consider if Steve's actions were justified, he went on: "It did. As far as Steve is concerned, every decision was justifiable. If Halliwell had been brought back to the police station, his brief would have told him to say, 'No comment'. But Steve was trying to find Sian alive."

Christopher Halliwell pleaded guilty to Sian O'Callaghan's murder in October 2012 and was given a life sentence. In September 2016, Halliwell was found guilty of Becky's murder and sentenced to a whole life order, meaning he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Steve Fulcher later resigned from the police.

A Confession isn't the only ITV drama Netflix has added this week, with Jenna Coleman's period hit Victoria also now on the streaming service. You can also watch A Confession via ITVX.

Viewers in America can watch A Confession on BritBox.