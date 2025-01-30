Netflix adds deepfake conspiracy thriller with 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating… and third season could be on the way

Netflix has added The Capture, a deepfake thriller TV series starring Strike's Holliday Grainger and Masters of the Air's Callum Turner.

The Capture, originally a big hit for the BBC when it aired in 2019, shows what a sinister weapon camera footage can be in the wrong hands. The acclaimed drama, which has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes critics rating, will reach an even wider audience now it's dropped on Netflix in the UK (US fans can watch it via Peacock).

The series opens with British soldier Shaun Emery (Turner) thrilled when his conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence. However, before Shaun can get back to normal life with his six-year-old daughter, CCTV footage emerges of him kidnapping someone on the streets of London, and he finds himself once again fighting for his freedom. Investigating Shaun's case is ambitious young DI Rachel Carey (Grainger), who's stunned when Shaun claims the video footage is fake and he's being framed. But is he telling the truth?

Holliday Grainger stars as DI Rachel Carey (Image credit: BBC)

"Carey has been fast-tracked through the ranks and is the senior investigating officer. With Shaun already quite famous for his past, she knows that this could be career-defining for her and initially she thinks it's an open-and-shut case," Holliday Grainger told us at the time.

"But when she starts digging, she isn't so sure and she pursues leads that hit on a conspiracy organized by some very dangerous people. She has a strong moral compass and wants to serve justice, but what if it affects her career?"

She added: "When I first read the script, it felt like some futuristic dystopia, but then you watch the news and it's actually happening. We rely on CCTV as the gold standard of evidence, but it can still present different versions of the truth. Can you believe everything you see?"

The Capture proved so popular it got a second season, which went out in 2022. There have also been recent reports that a third season could now be on the way, although the BBC has yet to officially confirm that. The Capture isn’t on BBC iPlayer currently, so the only way to catch the series in the UK now is via Netflix.

Callum Turner as soldier Shaun (Image credit: BBC)

Netflix can be a great place to catch up on BBC dramas. A personal favorite is The Hour, Ben Whishaw's stylish 1950s period drama set in a newsroom which was controversially axed after just two seasons. There's also the Toby Jones drama Capital, based on John Lanchester's best-selling novel of the same name, it tells the story of how one London street is transformed by huge increases in property prices.

The Capture is now on Netflix in the UK and Peacock in the US.