Netflix adds a screen lock to its Android app

Netflix has added a new feature to its Android app that should make accidental taps a thing of the past. It's a simple screen lock that — well, it locks the screen while you're watching so you can't accidentally fat-finger your way to skipping ahead, or rewinding, or pausing. Anything else to do with the screen, really.

Using the screen lock is as simple as can be. Just tap it while you're watching something to enable it. Once the screen is locked, the only touch point is the lock itself. And you'll have to tap it twice to disable the screen lock, so you can't accidentally disable it.

Other than that, all you have to do to make sure you have the screen unlock is update to the latest version of the app. It's a server-side thing, but it shouldn't take it long at all to appear.)

It's a simple improvement. And while maybe it won't make watching Too Hot To Handle any easier, it'll definitely keep your digits from decidedly dumping you out of something more important.

