Is Netflix available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, Netflix is available on your Vizio TV as long as you live in the U.S. or Canada. You will be able to have access to your favorite shows as long as you live in those regions.

Netflix and Vizio

Netflix and Vizio do work well together, as long as you are in Canada or the U.S. Unfortunately, they are restricted to those areas, but that doesn't mean that Vizio won't expand in the future. For now, enjoy your streaming on your TV if you're in those certain areas.

Streaming to your Vizio TV is quite easy, as long as you have the features to accommodate Netflix on your device. Getting access to Netflix is simple, especially since your remote does all the work. With the remote that comes with your TV, there are a few ways to get to Netflix in some simple steps.

If your Vizio remote has a Netflix button, a large V button in the center of your remote, or you see the Netflix icon on your TV screen, then you are golden. You will have to follow a few steps with your included remote to be able to get to the streaming service. However, you can always have access to Netflix if your TV has Chromecast built into it.

Getting Netflix on your TV

Setting up Netflix on your TV may sound like a chore, but it can be easier than you might think. Your Vizio TV does come with a remote control, so it should be quick for you to set it up. Depending on what you have on your remote, set up might be a bit different for your TV. There are several different options for instant access to Netflix that will make setup simple.

If you have the Netflix button on your remote or Netflix icon on your TV, you already have the app pre-installed on your device for quick access. This means it will be easy to get into Netflix whenever you want, and it will make the setup faster as well. With those options, just select the icon or button, sign in to your account, and enjoy. If you don't, there is another method you can try.

Other ways to log in

It truly is that simple with those quick-access items, but not everyone has that available to them. If you don't have the Netflix button, then you will have to download the Netflix app before you can access it.

Since there is no quick access to the app, it will not come pre-installed. No worries! Follow these next few actions to get it onto your TV with your included remote.

Press the V button twice. This will launch the fullscreen apps window . Scroll and select the Netflix app . Hit OK to install the app. Sign in to your account and start streaming.

It's really that simple. Additionally, if your TV has a build-in Chromecast, you can also cast Netflix from your phone to your TV. With the right steps, you can watch the best that Netflix has to offer on your home with your Vizio TV.

