Netflix fans praise The Noel Diary as the perfect 'cheesy' Christmas movie
The Noel Diary has landed on Netflix and fans can't get enough of the movie starring Justin Hartley.
The Noel Diary has arrived on Netflix just in time for the start of the holiday season and fans can't get enough of the festive feel-good movie, calling it the "perfect cheesy Christmas" film.
The movie starring This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, only landed on Netflix last week but it seems viewers are ready to get into the holiday spirit because The Noel Diary has already landed in the top spot on the streaming channel over the weekend.
The film has been adapted for the screen from Richard Paul Evan’s New York Times bestselling novel, The Noel Diary (opens in new tab), and follows the story of Jake Turner (Justin Hartley), a famous but unlucky-in-love author who is forced to return to his childhood home after his mother passes away.
But while Jake is dealing with the trauma of clearing out his former family home, a mysterious woman called Rachel (Barrett Doss) arrives, looking for her own mother, who once also lived at the address.
It soon turns out the pair's pasts are more intertwined than they could have ever imagined, and it's not long before they are bonding over mysterious pasts and a love for digging into their family trees.
As Jake helps Rachel track down her birth mother the pair eventually embark on a road trip to find answers about their past, but as they discover what happened with Rachel's family they unwittingly unlock secrets from Jake's past at the same time.
But, of course, this is a rom-com, and so there is plenty of festive romance thrown in along the way... and while we won't ruin the ending for anyone who hasn't watched yet let's just say fans of a festive feel-good movie won't be disappointed.
And it seems Netflix viewers also can't get enough of the new movie. With a typically snowy festive setting, a secret that needs to be unearthed and two lost characters both looking for somewhere to call home, many fans have taken to social media to call The Noel Diary the perfect 'cheesy' Christmas movie for 2022...
Opened Netflix to watch something else but the absolute cheese of The Noel Diary trailer immediately made me change my plans. YES, baby. Here for it! pic.twitter.com/tifkeYskR4November 27, 2022
I watched The Noel Diary before on Netflix pure Christmas cheese 😍November 27, 2022
This film the Noel diary is so cheesy had me blushing all throughNovember 26, 2022
You can stream The Noel Diary worldwide on Netflix now.
