The Noel Diary: air date, cast, plot and all we know about the festive movie

The Noel Diary is a new festive offering from Netflix, landing on our screens just in time to snuggle down in front of a Christmas movie on a chilly evening.

The film, starring This Is Us actor Justin Hartley has been adapted for the screen from Richard Paul Evan’s New York Times bestselling novel, The Noel Diary (opens in new tab), and follows the story of Jake, an author who learns secrets about his past when he discovers his late mother's diaries.

The film has been directed by Oscar-nominated Charles Shyer who also directed Father of the Bride, Private Benjamin, and Alfie.

Here is everything we know about The Noel Diary on Netflix...

When does The Noel Diary arrive on Netflix?

The Noel Diary is confirmed to be released worldwide on Netflix on Thursday, November 24 at 8 AM — just in time to bring some holiday cheer to your screens in the lead-up to Christmas.

To get us in the mood for the movie's arrival, Justin Hartley has added some teaser images to his Instagram account...

What is the plot of The Noel Diary?

The movie focuses on Jake Turner, played by Justin Hartley, who finds himself cleaning out his childhood home one Christmas, only to meet a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and their hearts?

The official synopsis from Netflix says: "When bestselling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) — an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected."

Who is in the cast of The Noel Diary?

Starring in the festive movie alongside Justin Hartley are Barrett Doss as Rachel (Iron Fist, Station 19), Golden Globe nominee Bonnie Bedelia (Die Hard, Parenthood), Essence Atkins (A Haunted House) and James Remar (Sex and the City).

Is there a trailer for The Noel Diary?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.