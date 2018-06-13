Netflix will add games to its streaming lineup

Netflix is already one of the world's most popular services for watching movies and TV shows, and later this year, the company will begin to dip its toes into the waters of streaming games.

According to a report from TechRadar , Netflix is partnering with developer Telltale Games to create a special version of Minecraft: Story Mode that will be playable via Netflix's streaming service.

Based on what we know so far, the game will play similarly to the Netflix Original interactive movie Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale in which players make various decisions throughout the runtime to alter how the story progresses. That sort of gameplay is far from something along the lines of Fortnite or God of War, but it's still introducing a level of interaction that's completely different compared to a regular movie or TV show.

Per TechRadar :

When asked what a final product might look like, sources pointed to the Amazon Fire TV platform – an ecosystem in which you can find a number of Telltale Games series like Minecraft: Story Mode, The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – and which only requires that viewers have a remote in hand.

The Netflix version of Minecraft: Story Mode is expected to be available later in the year, so we'll be sure to keep an eye out as this progresses.

Are you looking forward to playing games on Netflix?