New on Hulu November 16-22: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, November 16-22? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Among my top picks this week are a trio of movies from recent years (two historical dramas and one high-concept thriller), a brand new Hulu original series, a star-studded awards show and a brand new stand-up special from a big name comedian.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Harriet (2019)

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet (Image credit: BFA /Alamy Stock Photo)

Watch Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-nominated performance on Hulu starting November 16

Cynthia Erivo’s latest movie, Wicked, premieres in movie theaters later this week, but now you can stream her Oscar-nominated performance as Harriet Tubman in the appropriately titled Harriet. The movie details the American icon’s journey as an enslaved woman to escaping for freedom and then helping others do the same.

Interior Chinatown

Jimmy Yang in Interior Chinatown. (Image credit: HuluJimmy O. Yang in Hul)

Hulu original series starring Jimmy Yang and Ronny Chieng premieres November 19

In this meta show set in the world of a fictional TV crime drama, Willis Yu (Jimmy Yang) is a background character that is going through the motions until he becomes a key witness to a crime that could unravel a criminal web in Chinatown and unearth long hidden family secrets. The show is based on the award-winning book of the same name by Charles Yu.

Missing (2023)

Storm Reid in Missing (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

A thriller with a clever concept, Missing is streaming on Hulu as of November 20

Who would've thought watching a thriller movie play out entirely on a computer screen could be so gripping? That’s the case with Missing (and its predecessor Searching), where a teenage girl begins to suspect that her mother has been kidnapped while on vacation and becomes a digital detective to find the truth. Storm Reid is strong in this entertaining watch that builds to an ending you likely won’t see coming.

58th Annual CMA Awards

Peyton Manning, Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan (Image credit: Disney/Brian Bowen Smith)

Catch the full CMA Awards show on Hulu November 21, the day after it airs on live TV

If you’re not able to watch the 58th Annual CMA Awards live but want to see all the performances and trophies handed out to country’s best artists, then you can stream the entire show on Hulu the day after it airs live on ABC. Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson are hosting the show, which is going to feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Bailey Zimmerman.

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Jim Gaffigan (Image credit: Disney/Seacia Pavao)

Hulu adds new stand-up special to its growing comedy library on November 22

Jim Gaffigan is one of the more popular comedians out there, having performed numerous stand-up specials and starring in big TV shows and movies (Full Circle, Unfrosted). In this brand new special, Gaffigan shares his take on appetite suppressants to raising teenagers.

Firebrand (2024)

Alicia Vikander and Jude Law in Firebrand (Image credit: Larry Horricks/Roadside Attractions)

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander period drama hits streaming on November 22

Jude Law stars as King Henry VIII in the period drama Firebrand that came out earlier in 2024, but the story truly belongs to Alicia Vikander’s Katherine Parr, Henry’s sixth wife. After serving as regent when her husband was abroad, Katherine finds herself in an increasingly dangerous situation, especially when Henry returns increasingly ill and paranoid.