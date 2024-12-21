New on Netflix Dec 21-27: everything hitting the service this week

Every week I create a curated list of the top new shows, movies and specials coming to Netflix, so you can find the right series to binge or film to occupy an evening. However I'm having to do something a bit different this time around.

Between Saturday, December 21 and Friday, December 27, there are only three new things available for Netflix subscribers (well, technically four, but two of them are 'the same' for reasons we'll get to later).

So I'm not going to pick my top options from these three things, and instead will list them all for you. Maybe you'll find something hear that speaks to you, but if not you can check out last week's new on Netflix round-up here for anything you missed.

Here's everything new coming to Netflix this week:

Your Friend Nate Bargatze

Stand-up comedy special arrives on Tuesday, December 24

We're starting the week with some laughs from comedian Nate Bargatze, with his new stand-up special Your Friend.

In his third stand-up special on Netflix, Bargatze will apparently talk about his relationship with his wife and how he relies on her, why he wants another dog and how to order pizza when you're at guys' night.

You can see a trailer for the comedy show above.

Christmas Gameday

Live sports events stream on Christmas Day

(Image credit: Netflix)

On Christmas Day, Netflix will be streaming two American Football games: at 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK it'll be the Pittsburgh Steelers vs the Kansas City Chiefs and three an a half hours later it'll be the Houston Texans vs the Baltimore Ravens. The latter will also see Beyonce perform at the half-time show.

Each match will feature lots of commentary and analysis during the game, with Netflix seemingly putting a lot of money into these two live events.

You can stream the two NFL games from the times mentioned above; it'll be an international stream and Netflix has promised that different countries will see different line-ups of commentators.

Squid Game season 2

Korean sci-fi series returns on Thursday, December 26

(Image credit: Netflix)

The hit Korean show finally gets its second season this week, and our only fictional program on Netflix, with Squid Game season 2.

Set three years after the first season, Squid Game season 2 sees the victor returning to compete in the games once again. This time, however, he's got a quest to stop the games forever, however he's blindsided by a change in the proceedings.

All episodes of Squid Game season 2 will land on Netflix on the same day: Thursday, December 26.