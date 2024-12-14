New on Netflix December 14-20: 6 new shows, movies and specials to stream this week

As we get nearer to Christmas, the amount of new shows and movies from Netflix is slowing down, but it hasn't stopped completely. If you want something new to watch, there are a few options for you.

Every week this year, I've looked through Netflix's upcoming shows, movies and TV shows to create curated lists of the best new Netflix Originals to watch. That's the list you're in right now, and this week I'm looking at the new videos arriving between Saturday, December 14 and Friday, December 20.

There are far fewer Netflix Originals arriving this week than most, possibly because the end of the year is near, but there are still a few things worth watching this week. That includes a popular returning show, a new war movie, some international crime action and a sports docuseries.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week.

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It

Stand-up comedy special arrives on Tuesday, December 17

This week's stand-up comedy special comes from Crazy Rich Asians and Joy Ride actor Ronny Chieng.

According to Netflix, Love To Hate It will see Chieng touch on men's self-help (and its pitfalls), parents who are easy to scam and problems with fertility treatment, amongst other topics. Like most Netflix stand-up specials it'll be roughly an hour and lands on Tuesday, December 17.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

Sports docuseries lands on Tuesday, December 17

Another week, another sports docuseries from Netflix. This one looks at NFL player Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback for the New York Jets, who tore his Achilles right at the start of the 2023 season.

Since then he's been recovering and preparing for his return, and in Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, we'll find out what he's been up to to get ready. There are three episodes of Enigma and all land on Tuesday, December 17.

Julia's Stepping Stones

Film-making documentary movie airs from Wednesday, December 18

(Image credit: Netflix)

Julia Reichert was a documentarian who won an Oscar in 2020 for American Factory (and was nominated for several more), and who passed away in 2022.

The subject for her final documentary was herself, and in Julia's Stepping Stones, we'll learn about her story. We'll learn how she fell in love with documentary storytelling and learnt to make this kind of films.

Julia's Stepping Stones is a 30-minute short film and it lands on Wednesday, December 18. American Factory is also on Netflix.

Virgin River season 6

Romance series returns on Thursday, December 19

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's popular American romance series returns with Virgin River season 6, landing this week.

Virgin River is about a woman who moves to the rural town of Virgin River and finds love there, and we follow her as well as the town's other characters. She's got a wedding ahead of her in season 6, though she'll also discover some secrets from her father which shine a light on the town 50 years prior.

All episodes of Virgin River will come to Netflix in one block on Thursday, December 19. Unlike past seasons, there won't be a staggered release.

The Six Triple Eight

Second World War movie arrives on Friday, December 20

(Image credit: Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy of Netflix)

As you can probably tell from the title, The Six Triple Eight is about the 6888, or the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was the only Women's Army Corps unit of color serving on the front line of World War Two.

Starring Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson and more, The Six Triple Eight is about the women of this unit as they faced adversity from their own side in their attempt to do their jobs.

You can watch The Six Triple Eight on Netflix from Friday, December 20, after a brief theatrical run in some countries.

Ferry 2

Belgian crime sequel arrives on Friday, December 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has slowly been building up the Ferry franchise, which itself is a spin-off and prequel of its TV show Undercover. After a first movie and TV series, Ferry 2 continues the story of drug lord Ferry Bouwman.

In Ferry 2, Ferry's second cousin comes to him for help, and the drug lord wants to find redemption for his past crimes, however he is to blame for the man's father's death.

You can watch Ferry 2 on Netflix from Friday, December 20.