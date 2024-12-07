New on Netflix Dec 7-13: our streaming expert picks out 7 TV shows and movies that are worth a binge watch

As we get nearer to Christmas, I've been seeing with surprise that the number of new movies and shows of Netflix that are festive has actually been going down, and instead this round-up is as non-Christmassy as what we'd been seeing in May!

Every week, I look through every video that's new on Netflix to create a curated line-up of the must-watch specials, shows and movies, and that's what I've done this week. The list was created from everything coming between Saturday, December 7 and Friday, December 13 (inclusive).

As I say, no Christmas movies any more, unlike in November. Instead we've got a nice mix of drama, comedy, action, documentary and competition, so whatever you're into, there will be something for you. Included in the list are an anticipated new movie and an adaptation of a classic novel.

There are seven new additions in this list, one for each day of the week (although they don't come out daily, all in the same span of four days!). So let's find you something new to watch on Netflix this week.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...

Stand-up special arrives on Tuesday, December 10

You might forget that Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx was also a stand-up comedian, and he returns to the stage for the first time in a while for this Netflix special.

What Had Happened Was... promises to be a "tell all" according to Netflix, which also says that it will "set the record straight". Beyond that, it's not quite clear what Foxx actually is setting the record straight about, so we'll have to wait and see.

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die

Korean sports competition show debuts on Tuesday, December 10

(Image credit: Netflix)

If sports aren't competitive enough for you, Netflix's newest Korean show turns rugby into a competition series.

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die sees seven of Korea's best rugby teams (including two college ones and one military one) compete in a competition show. It doesn't seem that this is a standard sports championship but they'll compete in challenges based on the game of rugby — honestly, Netflix's promotions don't make it clear at all, but I'm quite curious to see what the show looks like.

In a rare break for Netflix, episodes of Rugged Rugby will release weekly starting on Tuesday, December 10. The streamer hasn't said how many episodes there will be.

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

True crime docuseries debuts on Wednesday, December 11

(Image credit: Netflix)

Elvis impersonators? Black market body parts? Feuds and conspiracies, and the attempted assassination of a US president?

These are all the disparate elements that Netflix promises will be tied together in its new crime docuseries The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga. It centers on a small-town rivallary in Mississippi which grows to be much bigger.

You can watch The Kings of Tupelo on Netflix from Wednesday, December 11.

Maria

Drama biopic movie lands on Wednesday, December 11

(Image credit: Venice Film Festival)

A movie that certain members of the What to Watch team have been eagerly anticipating is Maria, a new drama biopic starring Angelina Jolie.

Maria is about the opera singer Maria Callas, who was one of the most famous opera performers of the 20th century. The movie Maria follows her final days, living in Paris in the 1970s, at the tail end of scandals and career upsets.

Clocking in at a hair over two hours, Maria is a movie that some are expecting will do well during the awards season soon.

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Fantasy drama series lands on Wednesday, December 11

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the most famous Spanish novels of all time gets its long-awaited TV adaptation when One Hundred Years of Solitude hits Netflix this week.

The show, if it's anything like the book, will follow several generations of the Buendía family as they found the remote town of Macondo and find it beset by wars, curses and love.

The first batch of eight episodes of One Hundred Years of Solitude lands on Wednesday, December 11. At the time of writing, Netflix hasn't said when the second part, in equal length, lands.

No Good Deed

Comedy thriller series debuts on Thursday, December 12

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano play husband and wife in No Good Deed, a new part-comedy part-thriller hitting Netflix this week. Its cast also includes Linda Cardellini, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu and Luke Wilson so there's a big cast.

No Good Deed is about a husband and wife who are about to sell their house, setting off an intense bidding war. However their house is full of secrets that they'd rather not come out, so they need to keep these buried details hidden.

All episodes of No Good Deed hit Netflix on Thursday, December 12.

Carry-On

Action-thriller movie takes off on Friday, December 13

(Image credit: Sam Lothridge/Netflix)

Taron Egerton stars in Netflix's final movie of the week: Carry-On features the Kingsmen, Eddie the Eagle and Rocketman star as a man who must save an airport.

In the movie, Egerton plays a security agent who's blackmailed into letting a mysterious package slip through security (comedy icon Jason Bateman plays the nemesis). However he's got to then find a way to stop the plot before anyone can get hurt (well, other than his enemies).

The movie will hit Netflix on Friday, December 13.