One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 1: release date and everything we know about the Gabriel García Márquez series

Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez’s seminal classic One Hundred Years of Solitude is coming to life on Netflix. The book, which was written in 1967, has sold over 50 million copies and has been translated into 40 languages. Now it's coming to life in an ambitious series that has full support from the Marquez family.

If you're not familiar with the book, its opening line is considered one of the best in literature: "Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, Colonel Aureliano Buendía was to remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice." I can recall dissecting that line for days in my AP Spanish Literature class like so many other students around the world who were introduced to Marquez's mythical town of Macondo.

The Spanish-language epic series, which was filmed in Colombia, consists of 16 episodes that will be released in two parts.

Here's everything we know about One Hundred Years of Solitude.

One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 1 releases December 11 on Netflix. There are eight episodes in Part 1 and Part 2. We don't have a release date for Part 2 just yet, but as soon as we learn more we'll have that for you right here.

In order to watch One Hundred Years of Solitude, you will need to be a Netflix subscriber. Take a look at some of the subscription options available below:

One Hundred Years of Solitude premise

Netflix Tudum provided a fantastic summary of what One Hundred Years of Solitude is about:

"The story follows cousins José and Úrsula, who get married against their parents’ wishes and leave their village to embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their voyage culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo. Several generations of the Buendía lineage will shape the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to 100 years of solitude."

One Hundred Years of Solitude cast

One Hundred Years of Solitude stars Claudio Cataño (Horizonte) as Colonel Aureliano Buendía, Moreno Borja (Carmen & Lola) as Melquiades, Marco González (La hora fría) as José Arcadio Buendía and Susana Morales (7 Boxes) as Úrsula Iguarán.

One Hundred Years of Solitude trailer

There's no trailer for One Hundred Years of Solitude just yet, but you can get a taste of what's to come in the first teaser below: