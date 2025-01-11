New on Netflix Jan 11-17: our expert picks the 7 TV shows, movies and specials to stream this week

The 2025 Netflix calendar began with a bang, and things have quietened down a little this week, but the streamer is offering a nice diverse range of videos geographically this week.

Every week I round up the must-watch new Netflix Originals coming to the streamer, and this week I've looked at shows, movies and specials coming between Saturday, January 11 and Friday, January 17.

As I mentioned, we're travelling around the world this week. There are videos from Asia, from Europe and from the Americas, so you can tour the world from your TV screen. I hope you like reading subtitles, though!

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Single's Inferno season 4

Korean dating show returns on Tuesday, January 14

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of Netflix's longer-running dating shows returns this week, starting our week's round-the-world trip in Korean.

Single's Inferno is a dating show which puts a group of single people on a deserted island together. To 'escape', they have to find another desertee that they like and go on a date with them.

You'll be able to watch Single's Inferno season 4 on Netflix from Tuesday, January 14.

Ari Shaffir: America's Sweetheart

Stand-up comedy special lands on Tuesday, January 14

Comedian and podcaster Ari Shaffir gets his second stand-up special on Netflix, and his first in eight years, with America's Sweetheart.

America's Sweetheart will see Shaffir touch on controversial topics like domestic terrorism, gun violence, racism, censorship and Kanye West, and fittingly it was filmed in Washington D.C.

Shaffir's next special, simply called Jew, is expected to land later in the year.

Public Disorder

Italian crime thriller arrives on Wednesday, January 15

(Image credit: Netflix)

We travel next to Italy, for a new crime series called Public Disorder which looks at police action.

When civil disorder erupts in an Italian team, a team of police officers is sent from Rome to help maintain peace. However their own team is having to deal with a leadership change and it causes them to split on the issues that are being protested.

There are six episodes of Public Disorder and they'll all be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday, January 15.

XO, Kitty season 2

Romance series returns on Thursday, January 16

(Image credit: Netflix)

XO Kitty may be a spin-off of American show To All The Boys, but it's set in Korea, so I'm counting it as the next stop in our international tour.

The series focuses on Kitty Song Covey who's sent to school in Korea and despite her best intention she gets herself embroiled in dating situations and learning lessons. In season 2 she starts in a new semester as new people join the school.

Lovers Anonymous

Turkish romance show lands on Thursday, January 16

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another romance show next, and this one takes us to Turkey, with Netflix also billing this one as a comedy.

Lovers Anonymous is about the proprietor of the Love Hospital, which he created to cure people who fall in love, after a bad experience with a crush as a child. However that changes when he meets a woman who causes him to change his mind.

You can watch Lovers Anonymous on Netflix from Thursday, January 16.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Popular anime series returns on Thursday, January 16

The Castlevania series is one of Netflix's more popular anime shows, and Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 is set in France, which ticks it off as a new region for our travels.

Nocturne is about the conflict between vampires and vampire hunters during the French Revolution, as a resistance to the blood-suckers picks up steam while a really powerful vampire gains strength.

There are eight episodes in Castlevania: Nocturne season 2.

Back in Action

Action-comedy movie drops on Friday, January 17

(Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

Netflix has been teeing up its blockbuster action movie Back in Action for years now, and the Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz action picture lands this week.

Back in Action is about two former spies who quit in order to start a family together. However that changes when their cover is blown, and they need to plug the leak while keeping their new lives safe.

The movie is just shy of 2 hours