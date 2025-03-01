New on Netflix March 1-7: our expert picks 6 new shows, movies and specials to stream
New comedy, old murders and recent races
As we roll into the first week of March, Netflix has a whole new contingent of originals that you'll be able to watch.
Every week I compile a curated list of the best new shows, movies and specials coming to Netflix to help you find something new to watch, and this week I'm covering the first week of March: Saturday, March 1 until Friday, March 7.
The list this weeks includes a brand-new Harlan Coben adaptation, the return of a popular sports docuseries, a new doc on a well-known true crime case and a new adaptation of a classic Italian novel.
So let's find you something to watch this week...
Andrew Schulz: Life
- Stand-up special arrives on Tuesday, March 4
American comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz has his second Netflix Original this week, following his four-part Schulz Saves America which came out five years ago.
Life will see Schulz discuss topics around his journey to start a family with his wife, including IVF and his eventual fatherhood.
Just One Look
- Polish thriller drops on Wednesday, March 5
Adaptations of Harlan Coben-penned novels remain Netflix's bread and butter, and a Polish-language adaptation of a 20-year-old book is next on the menu.
Just One Look is about a married woman who discovers an old photo of her husband with a group of stranger. She sets out to discover who these people are, and this quest causes her to learn lots of new and worrying things about the man she thought she knew.
The Leopard
- Italian period drama releases on Wednesday, March 5
Another adaptation here: The Leopard is a TV show based on the classic Italian novel, which also saw a 1960s movie.
The Leopard is set in 1800s Sicily, and it follows a family in the land's higher society amidst massive reforms in Italy (history fans, or Italians, will know this as the Risorgimento).
According to Netflix, The Leopard will provide a "modern exploration" to the classic historical novel.
Chaos: The Manson Murders
- Manson documentary movie debuts on Friday, March 7
The life and events of Charles Manson are probably well known to most given how much they've been adapted to film, TV and depicted in documentary.
For a new attempt at it, Netflix is releasing Chaos: The Manson Murders, a documentary movie directed by acclaimed doc director Errol Morris (The Thin Blue Line, The Fog of War and Wormwood).
It'll give a meticulous overview of the 1969 events with plenty of interviews. The book it's based on touches on CIA programs and questions some accounts from the time.
Delicious
- German thriller movie debuts on Friday, March 7
One of the few movies this week, Delicious is a new German thriller (not to be confused with the same-titled French film from a few years back).
Delicious is about a German family who go on holiday to France. There, they rescue an injured woman, but this action buts them at risk.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7
- Racing docuseries returns on Friday, March 7
A stalwart in Netflix's annual line-up is Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which was arguably the front-runnner of its numerous annual sporting docuseries.
Drive to Survive is back this week with season 7, which will look at last year's F1 season which Max Verstappen won. We'll go behind the scenes over the course of the 24 races to see what it was like for the drivers, crew and wider teams as they tried to stop Verstappen winning yet another trophy.
